Jaime Wynn Named President, North America of Jimmy Choo

LONDON – Jimmy Choo has a new president, North America in Jaime Wynn. She succeeds Tanya Golesic and will report to Hannah Colman, the brand’s chief executive officer.

Wynn has been with Choo for four and a half years as vice president of wholesale and planning. Previously she served in executive sales and planning roles at Marc Jacobs and Anne Klein, the company said.

More from WWD

Colman said that Wynn has been “instrumental” in Jimmy Choo’s growth in the U.S.

“Her extensive knowledge of the brand makes her the ideal choice to lead the region for the next chapter of success. Jaime’s appointment is testament to the strength of talent we have within the business.”

Wynn said the job feels like “a natural next step for me. I am looking forward to working with Hannah and the entire team to continue the great work achieved by Tanya.”

The appointment follows the announcement that Golesic will assume the role as president of women’s at Michael Kors. She will report to John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings as of April 1. Capri owns both Kors and Jimmy Choo, as well as Versace.