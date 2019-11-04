Is Jain Irrigation Systems Limited's (NSE:JISLDVREQS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Anil Jain has been the CEO of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE:JISLDVREQS) since 1992. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Anil Jain's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Jain Irrigation Systems Limited has a market cap of ₹8.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹71m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹40m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Anil Jain receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Jain Irrigation Systems Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Jain Irrigation Systems has changed from year to year.

Is Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 19% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.6%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 79%, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Jain Irrigation Systems Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Jain Irrigation Systems shares with their own money (free access).

