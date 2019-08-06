Jain Irrigation Systems (NSE:JISLDVREQS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE:JISLDVREQS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Jain Irrigation Systems

How Much Debt Does Jain Irrigation Systems Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Jain Irrigation Systems had ₹48.6b of debt, up from ₹44.5b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have ₹1.97b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹46.6b.

NSEI:JISLDVREQS Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

How Strong Is Jain Irrigation Systems's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jain Irrigation Systems had liabilities of ₹48.0b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹35.3b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.97b as well as receivables valued at ₹30.4b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹50.9b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹10.4b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Jain Irrigation Systems would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Jain Irrigation Systems's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.9) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.2, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Jain Irrigation Systems saw its EBIT drop by 16% over the last twelve months. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jain Irrigation Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.