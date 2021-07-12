Jaipur: Lightning strike kills 11 taking selfies in India

·2 min read
A view of thunder lightning strikes over the sky at walled city of Jaipur , Rajasthan , India on 19 May, 2017.
Lightning strikes kill dozens in India every year

A lightning strike killed at least 11 people and injured many more in the northern city of Jaipur on Sunday.

The victims were taking selfies in the rain atop a watch tower at the 12th Century Amer Fort, a popular tourist attraction.

Some 27 people were on the tower and the wall of the fort when the incident happened - and some of them reportedly jumped to the ground.

Lightning strikes have been killing 2,000 Indians on average since 2004.

A senior police officer told the media that the tower was a popular spot in the fort, adding that most of the people among the dead were young.

Sunday alone saw nine more deaths from lightning strikes reported across Rajasthan, the state where Jaipur is located, according to local media reports.

The state's chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, has announced 500,000 rupees ($6,700; £4,800) as compensation for the families of those who have died.

India's monsoon season, which sees heavy rains, typically lasts from June to September.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that deaths by lightning strikes have doubled in the country since the 1960s - one of the reasons they cited was the climate crisis.

The data says that lightning incidents too have increased by 30%-40% since the early to mid-1990s. In 2018 the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recorded 36,749 lightning strikes in just 13 hours.

Officials say they are more common in areas with thinner tree cover, leaving people vulnerable to being struck.

Safety tips when lightning strikes

  • Seek shelter inside a large building or a car

  • Get out of wide, open spaces and away from exposed hilltops

  • If you have nowhere to shelter, make yourself as small a target as possible by crouching down with your feet together, hands on knees and head tucked in

  • Do not shelter beneath tall or isolated trees

  • If you are on water, get to the shore and off wide, open beaches as quickly as possible

Source: Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Grizzly bear shot dead after killing woman in Montana

    Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was on a mountain biking trip when she was attacked by the bear.

  • David Montgomery dubbed Bears’ most-likely first-time Pro Bowler

    David Montgomery was NFL.com's pick to be Chicago's first-time Pro Bowler in 2021.

  • Berrettini ‘on the right road’ after loss in Wimbledon final

    Matteo Berrettini's first Grand Slam final did not go as well as he hoped, of course, ending with a loss to No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

  • Oscar Micheaux Finally Premieres at Cannes, 70 Years After His Death

    A new documentary puts the pioneering Black director's career in context alongside a restoration of his work.

  • One in a million? Teen’s golf ball struck by lightning at Topgolf venue in Texas

    Tomas Gomez launched a golf ball that, while in mid-flight, got struck by a bolt of lightning at a Topgolf in San Antonio.

  • Could the Mets and Cubs potentially make a blockbuster deal? | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Biden presses Putin to crack down on Russian ransomware attacks, warns US will 'take any necessary action'

    Biden faces calls to retaliate against Russia over the latest in a string of ransomware attacks, this time on software provider Kaseya.

  • Oman's sultan arrives in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

    Oman’s sultan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, starting the first visit by an Omani ruler to the kingdom in years against the backdrop of intensified efforts to end the war in Yemen and the sultanate’s worsening economic woes. With trumpets blaring, canons firing and fighter jets streaking overhead, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said landed in Neom, a futuristic desert city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, greeted Sultan Haitham on the tarmac and guided him down a long lavender carpet for meetings with King Salman at the palace, as regional tensions simmer and Oman's government faces growing stress at home.

  • U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

    The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth anniversary of a ruling by an arbitration tribunal repudiating China's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea. China - which lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam - reiterated on Friday that Beijing did not accept the ruling.

  • Sean O’Malley: Kris Moutinho should be happy with referee stoppage at UFC 264

    Sean O'Malley weighs in on the controversial referee stoppage in his TKO win against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

  • Boston Pride shutting down amid criticism over lack of inclusion

    Boston Pride announced it will be shutting down after 50 years amid calls for change from members of the LGBTQ community who accused it of excluding people of color and transgender people.Why it matters: It now is unclear who will organize the Boston Pride Parade, which was rescheduled from June to October this year due to the pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe advocacy group MassEquality told AP that while the dissol

  • Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condominium collapse. New victims include 3 children

    Search crews have discovered an additional four victims of the Surfside condominium collapse, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Sunday, bringing the confirmed death toll from the June 24 catastrophe to 90 with a remaining list of 31 more people feared lost under the rubble.

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Woman deliberately runs 49 red lights in ex-boyfriend's car to rack up fines after he left her for another woman, report says

    A Chinese woman's ex-boyfriend left her for another woman so she plotted to get revenge by racking up driving fines, according to the Global Times.

  • Athletics have two front-runner sites in Vegas for future ballpark

    In total, the A's have looked at over 25 sites in the Las Vegas area for possible ballpark locations.

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little

  • Death toll reaches 86 in Surfside collapse. Site to be cleared ‘sooner than expected’

    First responders continuing the search and recovery mission in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo tower on Saturday worked at times through heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to uncover more of the former residents and visitors of the Champlain Towers South, with perhaps dozens of victims yet to be found.

  • This U.S. city has the highest share of superrich residents in the world — and it’s not New York, San Francisco or Seattle

    Where you’re most likely to bump into an “ultra-high-net-worth” person, someone who’s worth more than $30 million, is San Jose, Calif., according to the latest Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report. San Jose, some 90 minutes by commuter rail south of San Francisco, tops the list of cities around the globe with the highest concentrations of ultrawealthy residents. One in every 727 people in San Jose, the de facto capital of Silicon Valley, is a member of this elite club.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]