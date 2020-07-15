Jair Bolsonaro bitten by giant bird at his palace during coronavirus quarantine

Jair Bolsonaro feeding the rhea outside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil: SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

The president of Brazil has reportedly been bitten by an emu-like bird that he tried to feed while in coronavirus quarantine at the presidential palace.

Jair Bolsonaro complained of his “horrible” isolation on Monday, saying he “can’t stand this routine of staying at home”.

Later that day, he took a stroll around the Palácio da Alvorada in Brasilia and decided to feed the birds.

One of the flightless creatures, called a rhea, “pecked” at the president, the Metropóles news website reported.

The moment was caught in several pictures taken as he walked the grounds.

On Monday, Mr Bolsonaro said he was feeling “very good” and would continue to isolate himself until he is free of the virus.

The right-wing president told CNN Brasil he has not felt out of breath and has not lost his sense of taste.

Mr Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday last week, after coming down with a fever.

By Wednesday, he said he was already doing very well, crediting his use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine - which has been unproven for treating coronavirus.

Brazil is the second-worst hit country by coronavirus in the world after the United States.

Some 20.286 new cases were registered by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 1.9 million. More than 72,000 people have died from the virus in the south American country.

