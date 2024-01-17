Who is Jaish al-Adl, the Sunni group that Iran targeted in an airstrike on Pakistani soil?

Associated Press
Updated ·2 min read
3
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran's airstrike targeting an alleged outlawed separatist group in the Pakistani border province of Baluchistan has jeopardized relations between the two neighbors and potentially raised tensions in a region already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The South Asian country recalled its ambassador to Iran on Wednesday in protest of the unprecedented attack, though both sides appeared wary of provoking the other. A military response from cash-strapped Pakistan is unlikely because the country’s missile systems are primarily deployed along the eastern border to respond to potential threats from India.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani told his Iranian counterpart on a call Wednesday that unilateral actions could undermine regional peace and stability, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

Here is a look at the Sunni group Jaish al-Adl, the target of Tuesday's airstrike.

WHO IS JAISH AL-ADL?

Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, surfaced in 2012. It mainly comprises members of the Sunni militant Jundullah group, which was weakened after Iran arrested most of its members.

The anti-Iranian group wants independence for Iran’s eastern Sistan and Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan provinces. These goals make it a common target for both governments.

WHY IS JAISH AL-ADL IN BALUCHISTAN?

Its members are from the ethnic Baluch community and live on both sides of the border. Pakistan insists the group has no organized presence in the province or elsewhere but acknowledges that some militants might be hiding in remote areas of Baluchistan, which is the country’s largest province by area and its most sensitive because of a long-running insurgency. Separatists and nationalists complain of discrimination and want a fairer share of their province’s resources and wealth.

WHY IS THE GROUP A SOURCE OF TENSION BETWEEN IRAN AND PAKISTAN?

Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks.

Attacks on Iranian and Pakistani security forces have been on the rise in recent years and each side has blamed the other for turning a blind eye to the militants. Pakistan says it has shared evidence with Iran about the presence of Baluch separatists in Iran, where they launch cross-border attacks on Pakistani troops.

Pakistan says it has arrested some members of Jaish al-Adl because they were responsible for multiple attacks in Iran. The group often targets Iranian security forces near the Pakistani border and militants enter Pakistan, where authorities have been trying to secure the border and set up more checkpoints.

But Baluch separatists keep targeting Pakistani security forces in the province, which has borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Pakistan says the separatists have Iranian backing.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. re-designates Houthis as 'terrorist' group after 3rd strike on Yemen's militants. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

    The U.S. announced on Wednesday it has decided to put the Houthis in Yemen on the terrorist list again. The decision comes as the U.S. continues to launch strikes against the militant group for their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

  • Fantasy Basketball Drop Candidates: Minutes limit means say goodbye to Al Horford

    With rosters seeing upheaval after some significant injuries to NBA stars, these five players could be on the move to make room.

  • GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two reported fires

    General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

  • 2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results

    Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.

  • How does credit card interest work?

    Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.

  • Android Auto is getting new AI-powered features, including suggested replies and actions

    As Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S24 line today, Google announced a series of new AI features that are launching for Android Auto, which is the secondary interface that brings the look and functions of a smartphone, like navigation and messaging, to your vehicle's infotainment screen. Google says that with the help of AI, Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts or busy groups chats while you're driving. In addition, Android Auto will suggest relevant replies and actions.

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on: A fresh titanium frame combined with a big bet on AI

    Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.

  • LinkedIn's new AI feature helps people find jobs by grouping them into tailored categories

    It comes at a time of tremendous layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 may be on the chopping block

    Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.

  • The bipartisan child tax credit plan, No Doubt at Coachella and Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement

    The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • Vertice raises $25M for AI-based tools to help companies tackle software spend

    When you say the phrase "expense management" in a business context, people might think of software like Concur that tracks what you spend on travel, entertainment and other work-related activities; or the software used by finance teams to help track outgoings across the wider operation. The funding is being co-led by 83North and Bessemer Venture Partners, which also co-led the London-based startup's previous round of $26 million. While some inside rounds speak to startups needing a little help in difficult times, that is not the case here: the company now has a valuation, Tuvey said, in the "hundreds of millions of dollars," which is impressive in the current market and speaks to low dilution, since Vertice has only raised $51 million to date.

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.

  • India puts tech firms on notice over deepfakes inaction

    India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.

  • 'No movie has made me wanna call my siblings so much': Creators, especially siblings, are having visceral reactions to 'The Iron Claw'

    TikTok creators are documenting their emotional reactions to 'The Iron Claw.'

  • The iRobot Roomba 694 drops to a record low of $160

    Looking for a robot vacuum without having to break the bank? Check out a sale on Amazon that takes up to 50 percent off iRobot Roomba models. Some have dropped to record low prices.

  • A history-making Emmys, Trump’s Iowa victory and the Buccaneers’ big win

    The stories you need to start your day: A historic Emmy Awards, Trump’s Iowa victory and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • Iowa caucus 2024: Full results

    Former President Donald Trump scored a decisive win in Iowa's Republican caucuses. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the results.

  • Apple will remove Blood Oxygen app from Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to evade US import ban

    Apple may be set to remove the blood oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units in the US so it can keep selling the devices in the country.