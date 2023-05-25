Jake Angeli, icon of the Jan. 6 riots, released from halfway house

The Phoenix man who became the most prominent figure at the raid of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his painted face and fur hat topped with horns was released from a halfway house on Thursday.

He also announced a return to the spotlight.

Jake Angeli, 35, was set to speak at a welcome home celebration on Sunday at the Reformed Living Bible Church in Scottsdale.

An organizer of the event, Susan Wood of Scottsdale, said that the event would be a chance to reintroduce Angeli to the public.

Wood said she met Angeli at the various protests and marches he participated in during 2019 and 2020. "He was always just so happy and energetic and fun and nice," she said. "We were like, what is he doing in prison? He's not dangerous or anything."

Wood said the room at the church, which she was renting, held 200 people. She expected it to be full. "He's got a lot of fans," Wood said.

Angeli could not be reached for comment Thursday through a call to his mother, whom he lived with before his imprisonment.

Angeli had been held at the federal prison in Safford, but was released to a residential facility in March.

He had been sentenced in November 2021 to 41 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstructing a civil proceeding.

Angeli, who was charged under his legal name of Jacob Chansley, was not accused of any acts of violence or vandalism while in the U.S. Capitol. But prosecutors said he played a key role in the riot by goading on the crowd through shouts through his megaphone.

Angeli had made himself, and his megaphone, a fixture at protests in the Phoenix area since at least 2019. He participated in all manner of protest marches and rallies, including becoming a leader at rallies outside the Maricopa County election headquarters in late 2020 protesting the defeat of President Donald Trump.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, visits the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix on May 25, 2023. Angeli was sentenced in November 2021 to 41 months in prison for his role in Jan. 6 Capitol raid in Washington D.C. "Today is my first day out," said Angeli. "It's been over two years, so it feels like a breath of fresh air."

Angeli would also carry a sign that read: "Q Sent Me." He told The Arizona Republic he wore his garb to attract attention to the wide-ranging conspiracy involving Q, who adherents believed was an anonymous federal official posting cryptic clues to hidden truths on online bulletin boards. The central − and false − theory was that Trump would dismantle a global conspiracy of elite leaders and celebrities engaged in crimes against children.

Angeli drove to Washington D.C. to attend a speech by Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. He then joined others marching to the U.S. Capitol. Video showed him among the first to enter after windows were broken.

A judge said that Angeli "quite literally spearheaded" the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

With his eye-catching get-up, Angeli attracted attention. He was seen in multiple videos and photos of the riot.

He became the face of the riot, with his iconic look being mocked on late-night talk shows.

During his time inside the Capitol, Angeli strode into the U.S. Senate chambers and, ignoring the pleas of the sole police officer there, took the dais. He left a note for Vice President Mike Pence that said, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming!”

After Trump sent a video message through Twitter asking his supporters to leave the Capitol, Angeli was seen on video using his megaphone to blast Trump’s wishes to the crowd, asking them to clear the building.

At his sentencing, Angeli took responsibility but said he was not a danger to society.

"I may be guilty of this crime, absolutely," he said. "But I am in no way, shape or form a dangerous criminal. I'm not a domestic terrorist. I'm not an insurrectionist.

"I'm a good man who broke the law," he said.

