Jake LaTurner: Marion newspaper raid a 'terrible circumstance' but patience warranted

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., said a police raid on a Kansas newspaper is "a terrible circumstance" but urged observers to let the legal process play out.

The actions by law enforcement on Aug. 11 to seize computers and notes belonging to the Marion County Record and their staff drew widespread attention, both in Kansas and around the world. It was slammed by advocacy groups and many observers as a flagrant violation of press freedom.

While the Marion Police Department and its chief, Gideon Cody, initially defended the raid, a prosecutor on Wednesday said there was insufficient evidence to connect the materials seized to any alleged crime that might have taken place.

The seized materials were returned to the Record on the same day it published its first print edition since the raid, which occurred at the newspaper office and the home of its editor, Eric Meyer. Meyer's mother, Joan Meyer, died at 98 years old a day after the raid.

LaTurner wasn't involved in the raid but does bear a tangential connection to the events. A local restaurant owner kicked reporters, including the Record, out of a coffee event last week with LaTurner before the congressman arrived and without his knowledge.

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., speaks with attendees at a business roundtable at the Topeka Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The newspaper then received a tip about the criminal history about that restaurant and bar owner, Kari Newell, alleging she had a 2008 DUI conviction and had been driving without a license.

LaTurner said he visited with the newspaper for 40 minutes after the coffee event. Speaking with reporters after a roundtable at the Topeka Chamber of Commerce Thursday, LaTurner said he strongly supported freedom of the press but said "it's irresponsible to comment on this too much more than I have" on the matter.

"What unfolded after that (event) has just been terrible to see, a terrible circumstance," LaTurner said. "There are new facts on this almost every day. And so, we're going to have to get all the facts out finally. And the legal process is going to have to sort this out."

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the investigation, which the agency said remains ongoing but "will proceed independently, and without review or examination of any of the evidence seized on Friday, Aug. 11."

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Attorney General Kris Kobach said the KBI is not necessarily reviewing whether the Marion Police Department behaved appropriately in carrying out the search warrant, which was signed by Cody and approved by Magistrate Judge Laura Viar before the raid.

The KBI was also probing whether someone had improperly accessed the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System, Kobach said.

The newspaper has threatened a federal lawsuit over the raid. And while the Record's lawyer, Bernie Rhodes, said Wednesday that the return of the seized materials were a "first step," a lawsuit very much remained on the table.

"It does nothing to cure the 1st Amendment violations that occurred when the search was executed," Rhodes said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas newspaper raid 'a terrible circumstance,' Jake LaTurner says