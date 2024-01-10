Jake MacGlashing sworn in as North Hampton’s deputy fire chief

NORTH HAMPTON — Jake MacGlashing was officially sworn in Monday night as the town’s new deputy fire chief.

MacGlashing is not new to the Seacoast. He spent 16 years with the Rye Fire Department, which he left with the rank of lieutenant, according to North Hampton Fire Chief Jason Lajoie.

In Rye, MacGlashing earned a stellar reputation, Lajoie said, not only among his own fire department but among those he worked beside in other communities, like North Hampton.

“He’s always been steadfast,” Lajoie told the Select Board at their Jan. 8 meeting. “Always calm, poised and professional. He has a passion for the fire service, and it’s based on self-sacrifice.”

Jake MacGlashing was officially sworn in Monday night as North Hampton's deputy fire chief. He is pictured with his wife Alyssa and daughters Adeline and Ainsley.

MacGlashing replaces former deputy fire chief Mark Cook, who retired from North Hampton about a year ago. With the construction of the new public safety building and other issues, Lajoie said, he wasn’t able to get around to advertising for Cook’s replacement until last fall. When he did, he received five solid applications, with MacGlashing standing out.

MacGlashing, who started with the department Dec. 4, said he’s thrilled to be a part of the North Hampton team.

MacGlashing said he applied for the job because he wanted to work in a larger fire department, one that encounters different challenges, as North Hampton does with its more diverse commercial community.

The son of Claire and Charles MacGlashing, the 43-year-old was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, but grew up in the Lakes Region community of Alexandria, New Hampshire.

He said he always wanted to be a firefighter and paramedic.

“My mom was an EMT in Bristol, and at 14, I became an Explorer,” MacGlashing said. “I started at 18 as a firefighter at the New Hampton Fire Department in 1998. I went through the recruit program at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.”

Moving over to Rye and serving as a firefighter/paramedic in 2008, he rose to the rank of lieutenant.

The father of two girls, Ainsley, 14, and Addy, 11, MacGlashing and his wife, Alyssa, live in Rye.

North Hampton Fire Department has 14 full-time firefighters/EMTs, including four lieutenants, the chief and the deputy chief. The department runs four shifts to provide 24/7 emergency services for the community of about 4,500 people, answering about 1,200 calls for service annually.

