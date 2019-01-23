Jake Patterson, accused of abducting Jayme Closs, isolated himself after high school

MINONG, Wis. - The gatherings were typical of what takes place when teenagers get together at the holidays after high school graduation.

Friendships stretched by distance, experiences or both are renewed. College life is compared with work life which is compared with military life. Contact information is updated and shared.

That was true when recent graduates of the Northwood School of Minong got together toward the end of 2015 — except for Jake Patterson.

Even with the guys with whom he'd been closest in the group of 34 students, Patterson wasn't interested in staying in touch, a friend's mother recalled. He didn't give out his email address, didn't want anyone's phone number.

"He was always pretty quiet, which I thought was a little odd," said Minong resident Victoria Fisher, whose son Dylan had been running buddies with Patterson on and off while the two attended the tiny K-12 school in northwestern Wisconsin.

"But I chalked it up to Jake just wanting a little independence for himself."

As it turned out, it was a step in a journey that saw Patterson grow increasingly isolated from friends, classmates, and almost everyone except immediate family.

Some schoolmates thought Patterson was serving in the Marine Corps, probably as an infantryman as he'd vowed he would via a message in their 2015 yearbooks. Others, if they bumped into him at one of the handful of jobs he cycled through after graduation, assumed he'd begun a career at a local meat-packing plant or a wood-pellet factory.

His increasing isolation continued until late 2018 when Patterson, four months after his 21st birthday, was so far off people's radar that he was able to avoid being a suspect in the shotgun murders of a Barron County couple and the kidnapping of their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs. That's despite, as prosecutors now allege, having held Jayme captive for nearly three months in the house where he'd lived since 2006.

Now, his classmates and their families struggle to make sense of the news.

"He isn't the person I would've guessed out of my class to do something like this," said a woman who attended Northwood with Patterson for 12 years; like several other classmates, she asked that her name not be used. "It makes all of us who knew him sad … but it also makes a lot of us angry.

"We trusted this classmate and friend," she said, "and he did something horrible."

A move, then divorce

Patterson was born June 17, 1997. He was the youngest child of Patrick, an electrical-supply worker; and Deborah Moyer Patterson, a homemaker, who'd married in 1989. Jake was the couple's third child, joining Katie, then 5; and Erik, who was almost 4.

Though little is known about Jake's childhood, public records show the family spent his first eight years in a small house on 2.5 wooded acres off South Black Widow Road, a rural dead-end street in the woods of Wascott, a Douglas County town of fewer than 800 residents.

Deborah Patterson, now living in Haugen, in Barron County, didn't respond to a note requesting an interview. Patrick Patterson couldn't be reached.

In June 2005, one of his parents decided the marriage was broken, filing papers seeking a divorce or separation. But that case was never finalized, and records of the filing aren't available.

Ten months later, the family bought the house in Gordon where Jake is accused of imprisoning Jayme and moved 15 miles east from Black Widow Road.

In October 2007, the Pattersons were back in divorce court by mutual agreement. This time it was for real.

As the calendar turned to 2008, Deborah moved to Minong. Her husband agreed to pay $800 in monthly child-support, $40,000 for her stake in the house, and to grant her a share of his work pension and $28,000 from his profit-sharing plan.