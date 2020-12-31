Jake Paul is selling his Team 10 mansion, saying goodbye to the 'problem-child era'
The YouTuber Jake Paul is saying goodbye to his Calabasas mansion and leaving California altogether.
The influencer turned boxer said in a video on Wednesday that he was leaving behind his "problem-child era."
He didn't say where he was moving to, only that he was "taking it day by day."
Jake Paul is leaving behind his "problem-child era" and saying goodbye to his Team 10 mansion in Calabasas - and California altogether, he said in a video posted on Wednesday.
"I've lived here since I was 17, and to leave it all behind is not easy," the YouTuber said, adding, "This house is nostalgic, and this is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life."
He said that to sell the house and move outside Los Angeles wouldn't be easy, "but me, my team, my friends, my parents, everyone thinks it's the right decision."
He said the main reason for leaving LA, where he has lived for almost six years, was to start a new chapter where he is "a legitimate pro fighter."
"Being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions, there's so much going on, and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training," he said.
Paul, who has 20 million subscribers on YouTube, has shifted his focus from making online content to boxing. He knocked out the former NBA player Nate Robinson in a cruiserweight match on November 28, and he now has his sights set on Conor McGregor.
Moving from the $7 million mansion has probably been in the cards for a while, considering Paul has somewhat outgrown the obnoxious stunts he used to pull with his crew. Nonetheless, Paul said it would be difficult to sell the home, as "some of the best times of my life have been at this house."
"I have set many goals for myself throughout my life," he said, adding that the next one was "to become the biggest prizefighter in the world."
"That's a large shoe to fill, and the only way to step into it is to fully immerse myself as a legitimate fighter," he said.
Paul didn't say where he was moving to, only that he was "taking it day by day." But he might choose to move back to Ohio, where he and his brother Logan Paul are from, or to set up a new base in Las Vegas.
