Jake Paul's fighting career makes a lot of sense and could be less harmful than his work as an influencer

Lindsay Dodgson
Jake Paul
Jake Paul may have a better personality for boxing than he ever had as an influencer. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

  • Jake Paul, a celebrity that built his fame on YouTube, is veering towards becoming a full-time professional fighter. 

  • A career in combat sports is, ironically, one where he can do less damage. 

  • Paul's chaotic years on YouTube have included allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, accusations of exploiting children, and an FBI raid.

  • He may have found the perfect home in boxing, where such stunts are commonplace, and fans are older and are more adept at deciphering what's real and what's for show.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul complained in a viral hit posted to his channel in August 2017 that the media had the wrong impression of him. He whined that despite his best efforts, the only stories people heard about him were negative - terrorizing his neighborhood, and parting ways with his television show on the Disney Channel after his problematic antics, for example. As such, Paul has cultivated what is widely recognized as a negative reputation among influencers.

But being vilified in the media may be exactly what Paul needs to succeed in his new career path as a boxer, an arena where Paul's found an easy home. Controversy is ubiquitous in combat sports, and Paul may be a perfect reflection of its characters for the social media age. He's already challenged Conor McGregor to meet him in the ring for $50 million and won a match against NBA player Nate Robinson on November 28 with a shocking knock-out.

While Paul is quite literally causing physical damage in the ring, his boxing career will surely do less damage than his career as an influencer catering to children.

Paul is no stranger to being divisive

Paul started his internet career as a young teenager from Ohio making 7-second videos on Vine in 2013. He and his older brother Logan Paul quickly became two of the platform's biggest stars, before the app was discontinued in 2016 and they migrated to YouTube.

But over the next few years, Paul's persona evolved from family-friendly pranks and skits to the classic trope of the kid who grew up in the spotlight. Fame and money appeared to go to his head, and he started causing problems in his LA neighbourhood, turning it into "a living hell" and a "war zone," according to residents, thanks to the partying of his notorious entourage Team 10.

Jake Paul its everyday bro
The music video for "It's Everyday Bro" by what used to be Jake Paul's Team 10. Jake Paul / YouTube

Driving obnoxiously loud motorcycles up and down his road and setting mattresses on fire in his back yard earned Paul mainstream disrepute, but legendary status on the internet. The follower count kept climbing, giving Paul no reason to rein in his behavior. Since then he's built a fanbase of over 20 million subscribers.

Commentary YouTuber Fraser Macdonald, who posts videos on his channel iNabber where he has 650,000 subscribers, told Insider Paul's decision to lean into his controversial behavior is "a numbers game."

"I know a lot of people have thrown around the phrase 'sociopath' when it comes to Jake Paul, but in reality it's all a massive game for him where he is trying to portray himself as a villain to get numbers," he said. "The more controversies, the more views, the more money and overall the more relevance."

Jake Paul has been labeled 'every parent's worst nightmare'

Paul aptly named his fans "The Jake Paulers," guiding a generation of kids who grew up dreaming of being YouTubers to be just like him - loud, cocky, and obstreperous. But that may be a worry to parents with children with aspirations to be like their favorite online nuisance. Paul's past is littered with contentious events, just one of which might tarnish the entire career of someone less privileged.

In 2017, Paul was accused of emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet, a fellow YouTuber, who said he had also once dragged her down a flight of stairs and smashed her iPhone. Paul has had three other high-profile and controversy-laden relationships since then, most recently with World Series flasher and founder of digital glamour magazine Shagmag, Julia Rose.

In parading the women that hang around him, Paul has been repeatedly accused by critics of making sexually explicit content that is inappropriate for his target audience, which at the height of his YouTube relevancy was, in his own words, between 8 and 16 years old.

Paul has also been accused of "predatory" money-making schemes. He aggressively peddles merch to this young fanbase and advertises "mystery boxes," which have been criticized as being akin to gambling. YouTubers Nerd City, who do deep-dive analyses of creators' behavior, labeled him a "parent's worst nightmare" when a review of his channel showed 50% of his video-time was spent trying to get his viewers to buy stuff. His intentions were summed up well with the release of a Christmas song in December 2017 where he sang the line "buy that merch" over and over again.

Paul later launched Edfluence in 2018 - a website where fans could apparently learn to become social media influencers. Online commentators such as YouTuber Drew Gooden criticized the videos as lazy and unscripted, and noted that after a $7 entry fee was paid, children could unlock more levels with their parents' credit card, racking up increasing costs without needing further permission.

The Edfluence website quietly disappeared without any explanation less than a year later, but not before promoting a 50% offer on its Twitter page to get in a few last sales. Paul launched another, almost identical venture, called the Financial Freedom Movement in February 2020, which he has barely mentioned since.

While adults can assess risks and make educated choices, young viewers "have a reduced ability to exert self-control and more difficulties in understanding valuation and probabilities," states a study on "loot boxes" published by the European Parliament in August 2020. Thus they are less likely to consider the consequences of following an influencer's lead - spending all their pocket-money on online games, schemes, and clothing under the illusion it will make them as rich and popular as the stars they idolize.

Throughout the remainder of 2020, Paul's attention has been focused elsewhere. He was one of the many LA influencers that ignored COVID-19 guidelines, being spotted in crowds of looters at an Arizona mall in May and getting tear-gassed (after which he was charged with criminal trespassing), and hosting a massive rager at his mansion in July where he invited hundreds on unmasked guests to get drunk and swing from heavy machinery.

His house was also raided by an FBI swat team in August.

Macdonald said Paul's controversies are "the only thing keeping him relevant" online.

"No one cares about Jake Paul's videos," he said. "They simply care about the dangerous things Jake Paul is doing."

Jake Paul is a maverick hero to children

To a young, developing mind, Paul is a rebel. He doesn't stick to the rules, earning him a maverick reputation. As much as Paul may attempt to excuse his behavior as being a joke or playing a character, there's no doubt children growing up with him as their hero will be more prone to thinking causing disrespectful chaos could be a way to achieve money and fame.

As Chris Stokel-Walker discussed in a paper titled "The dark psychology behind YouTube's success," published in New Scientist, viewers can become addicted to the increasingly bad behavior of the YouTubers they admire. As the influencer pushes boundaries to chase relevancy, their behavior on-screen gets more and more extreme, and young viewers may become desensitized and more likely to repeat what they see - just without the funds and safeguards available to famous YouTubers.

Controversy is commonplace is boxing

When it comes to boxing, however, you're dealing with an older fanbase.

A study for Sports Business Journal by Magna Global, for example, found that the median age for viewers watching boxing on television was 49 in 2016, with only 10% of the audience being under 17 years old. Data from World's Greatest, a video platform by and for athletes, found the majority (41%) of boxing and MMA fans are 25-34 years old, while 6% are 13-17.

"I think Jake is definitely trying to get a more mature audience nowadays, but I don't really think it'll work," said Macdonald, who isn't convinced Paul will win over loyal devotees of combat sports. "Most boxing fans seem to laugh at YouTubers getting into boxing, and most boxing fans probably think Jake Paul is a moron."

However, there's no question YouTubers are bringing in a new audience. According to data obtained by Insider Sports, 52% of the people who watched Logan Paul vs KSI were under 24, while that age bracket only made up 9% of a match around the same time between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Logan Paul (red/white/blue shorts) and KSI (black/red shorts) exchange punches their pro debut cruiserweight fight at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. KSI won by decision.
Logan Paul and KSI exchange punches in their pro debut cruiserweight fight at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. KSI won by decision. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Combat sports audiences thrive on major controversies. It's where Mike Tyson made his debut shortly after coming out of a juvenile detention center, went to prison for three years, then returned to bite of the ear of contender Evander Holyfield during a match. It's also where Floyd Mayweather Jr., who has been sent to prison and put on house arrest several times, egregiously flaunts his wealth. Conor McGregor, who Paul is eager to fight, has been accused of numerous wrongdoings, including sexual assault.

Paul's hijinks, in comparison, seem tame - throwing wet toilet paper and water balloons at Dillon Danis, and feuding with Dana White on Twitter, for example. He seems to be stuck in-between wanting to keep his young fanbase with childish pranks they'll enjoy, while also trying to make a name for himself in a grown-up world where the people he comes up against are a lot more intimidating. Nate Diaz recently warned he was going to end up getting his "a-- whooped for real."

Saying goodbye to the 'problem child era'

In some ways, Paul does seem to be taking his new career path seriously. He trains hard, and has just announced he's selling his Calabasas mansion and is leaving LA altogether.

If this all means making fewer YouTube videos, it may have parents everywhere breathing a sigh of relief. Paul's fanbase will likely evolve and grow into one that understands that while controversy makes good television, it's not something you have to copy to be successful.

Boxing, where publicity stunts are commonplace, and fans are less impressionable, may be the perfect place for someone like Paul to end up.

But if he wants to be respected there, he might have to stop trying to cater to both audiences and grow up, rather than playing the victim when he's called out for being a bad influence. Otherwise, Paul may find his new burgeoning audience will never take him seriously.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The first round of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attack on the seat of government are due in court to face charges on Thursday, as police step up their search for perpetrators of violence. In a late night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said 47 of the 52 arrests to date were related to violations of Mayor Muriel Bowser's 6 p.m. curfew, with 26 of those involving people arrested on U.S. Capitol grounds. Contee told reporters late on Wednesday that two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on U.S. Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • World leaders react to U.S. Capitol siege

    World leaders raised concerns over the health of American democracy after violent supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Man facing hate crime in Wisconsin crash found incompetent

    A Mexican American man from Wisconsin charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a white motorcyclist has been committed to a psychiatric facility. Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Ashli Babbitt: Air Force veteran from California shot dead by plain-clothes police during US Capitol riots

    The woman who was shot dead by police as she stormed the US Capitol building has been named as Ashli Babbitt, a Trump Supporter from San Diego, California who had served in the United States Air Force. Ms Babbitt, 35, who undertook four tours of duty in 14-years according to her husband Aaron, was shot in the chest by a plain clothes officer after trying to enter the House chamber, said Washington Police Chief Robert Contee. During chaotic scenes inside the Capitol building, Ms Babbitt was part of an angry mob which ran amok, attempting to derail the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. "I really don't know why she decided to do this," her mother-in law told Fox News. Witnesses say that she was shot while attempting to climb through a window and enter the congressional chambers.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Ashli Babbit: Husband pays tribute to ‘great patriot’ and QAnon believer shot dead in attempt to storm US Capitol

    Air Force veteran from California slain by plainclothes officer after trying to climb in to legislative complex through broken window

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Protester pictured with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk is Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Nigeria aims to get 42 million COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX scheme

    Nigeria hopes to get 42 million COVID-19 vaccines to cover one-fifth of its population through the global COVAX scheme, said Faisal Shuaib, head of the country's primary healthcare agency, on Tuesday. Shuaib said the batch of vaccines would come as part of Nigeria's plan to inoculate 40% of the population this year, with another 30% in 2022. By the end of January, 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive, he said.

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown