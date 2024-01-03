Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park on target for Wampler Park in Massillon

An artist's rendering shows the Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park planned for Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. W. The goal is to have the venue operational by spring.

MASSILLON – The city's plan for a memorial splash pad is moving along as the design for the effort has been finalized.

The proposed Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park is planned for Wampler Park, 1818 Main Ave. W, and the goal is to have the facility operational by spring.

"We're all-in on this project with a hope of being ready to go on Memorial Day," said Massillon Parks & Recreation Department Director Steve Pedro.

Safety-Service Director Barb Sylvester said last week that she's passing the reins of the splash pad effort to incoming Mayor Jamie Slutz and Director Renee Baker, who are receptive to the project.

Here are five things to know about the splash park effort:

What makes Wampler Park a workable venue for a splash pad?

The park has 19 acres and adequate restrooms, Pedro said. Restrooms are to be upgraded as part of the project. Ample parking, a playground and pavilion also have made Wampler attractive.

What is the estimated size of the splash area?

The facility should total about 8,000 square feet.

When will construction on the splash pad start?

Bids for the project are expected to be received in early 2024 with work to begin not long after that process.

How much does the project cost?

The estimated price tag is $1.1 million. State grants and private donations make up the bulk of funding. The Roberson family has made a $100,000 donation toward the project. In addition, $300,000 has been set aside via American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Sharon Roberson holds a photo of her son, Jake Roberson, which was taken during his senior year at Washington High School. He was a 2005 graduate.

Who is Jake Roberson?

Jake Roberson was a springboard diver who graduated in 2005 from Washington High School, earning a scholarship to Drexel University, and later landed a spot as a team diver at Sea World. He drowned in 2017 while living in California.

The notion for a splash park came during a memorial service in the spring 2017 at the high school, when former Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry suggested to the Roberson family that a splash park in Massillon would be a positive and long-lasting way to memorialize Jake.

