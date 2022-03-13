Jake Sullivan says ‘there will absolutely be consequences’ if China aids Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Jessica Chasmar
·3 min read

President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that China will "absolutely" face consequences if it economically supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Sullivan sidestepped a question by anchor Dana Bash about whether he considered Chinese President Xi Jinping a "co-conspirator" in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, but ultimately said the relationship between the two authoritarian countries was a "concern."

CHINA WARNS OF ‘WORST CONSEQUENCES’ FOR ANY COUNTRY THAT SUPPORTS TAIWAN MILITARY

"We believe that China, in fact, was aware before the invasion took place that Vladimir Putin was planning something," Sullivan responded. "They may not have known the full extent of it, because it’s very possible that Putin lied to them in the same way he lied to Europeans and others. We also are watching closely to see the extent to which China actually does provide any form of support, material support or economic support to Russia."

"It is a concern of ours," he continued, "and we have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions."

Sullivan would not say whether the U.S. would sanction China if it were found to have aided the Russian invasion.

"I’m not going to sit here publicly and brandish threats," he said, "but what I will tell you is that we are communicating directly, privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them. We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world."

Unlike the U.S. and Europe, China has declined to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and declared last week that Russia remains its "most important strategic partner."

A Western intelligence report earlier this month showed that Chinese officials had at least some knowledge of Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine. The report detailed that Chinese officials called on Russia to put off the invasion of Ukraine until after the Olympics in Beijing. China has denied the report as "speculation."

The Olympics concluded on Feb. 20 and Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. One day after the invasion, China lifted its restrictions on Russian wheat imports to help ease the impact of the sanctions.

Republican Rep. Young Kim of California and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan last week introduced a bipartisan bill, called the DICTATOR Act, that would require a State Department investigation into the extent to which the Chinese government has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"While the United States, NATO allies and other nations have taken steps to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and to provide support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedoms, silence and deference from the People’s Republic of China toward the Russian Federation cannot be ignored," Rep. Kim said in a statement announcing the bill.

Meanwhile, China’s government on Saturday reportedly warned that any country supporting Taiwan's militarily would face the "worst consequences," and that "no one and no force" would be able to stop the Communist Party if it took action against the island country.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's reported arrest of Russian intel official shows frustration with progress of Ukraine invasion: expert

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly placed one of his top intel officials on house arrest which one expert tells Fox News would be a sign that he is seeking to shift away blame for a Ukrainian invasion U.S. intelligence believes has not gone according to plan.

  • Captured Russian pilot admits to bombing civilians, urges Russia to stop assault: 'We have already lost this war'

    "I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.

  • Trump Says He ‘May Have To’ Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech

    “In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House," the former president said. "I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder."

  • Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits

    Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...

  • Trump Held a Contest for Small-Dollar Donors to Have Dinner With Him. No One Won

    The former president has used a variety of shady tactics to raise money, including holding dubious promotions to meet him

  • Trump calls on supporters to 'lay down their very lives' to defend US against Critical Race Theory

    Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in South Carolina to "lay down their very lives" to defend the US against Critical Race Theory.

  • At least 14 private jets from Russia landed in Israel in the past 10 days amid the latest round of oligarch sanctions

    Multiple planes reportedly took off from St. Petersburg and landed at Ben Gurion Airport in recent days, according to reports.

  • Duterte pledges to open Philippines to U.S. forces if Russia’s Ukraine invasion escalates

    The Philippine government is reportedly willing to open the country to American troops should the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine escalate into a fight with U.S. involvement. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte cited the country’s 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the U.S. in a recent meeting in Manila, according to Ambassador Jose Manuel del Gallego Romualdez, Manila’s envoy to Washington, on Thursday. Under the treaty, the U.S. and the Philippines must come to the aid of the other should an attack ensue.

  • Trevor Noah rips Biden over Saudi, UAE phone-snub report: ‘Would have never happened to Donald Trump’

    Has President Biden lost liberal comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show"?

  • Russia counts on sanctions help from China; U.S. warns off Beijing

    Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said sanctions had deprived Moscow of access to $300 billion of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, and added that there was pressure on Beijing to shut off more.

  • Republicans Hit With Scathing Questions About Russia In Viral Ad

    Progressive PAC Really American recalls a controversial GOP visit to the Kremlin in its #PartyOfTreason spot.

  • Iran Hits U.S. Consulate Site in Erbil, Iraq With a Dozen Ballistic Missiles: AP

    Safin Hamed/AFP via GettyIran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi city of Erbil late Saturday night in the vicinity of an unoccupied American consulate under construction, according to the Associated Press.In a statement released after the attack, the State Department said, “We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” and confirmed that no U.S. personnel or facilities had been damaged.Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, confirmed that 12

  • The $578 million megayacht owned by Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko was seized by Italy

    Sailing Yacht A is the worlds largest sailing yacht at around 469 feet long and has eight decks, a swimming pool, and an underwater observation pod.

  • Russia Trots Out New Melitopol 'Mayor' In Ukraine After Elected One Vanished

    The legitimate, elected mayor was last seen being led away from a Ukrainian government building by armed men with a hood over his head.

  • Trump Gushes About His Fave 'Gay National Anthem' — 'Y.M.C.A.'

    In a wild podcast, he also said the U.S. military should have taken "leather and plastic hangers" out of Afghanistan.

  • Trumpworld Crypto Coin Sinks After Trump Gets Involved

    CHANDAN KHANNADonald Trump is seemingly now in the cryptocurrency game after he was gifted 500 billion “Let’s Go [Brandon]” tokens by a blundering Trumpworld crypto investor.One might think an association with the former president would boost the meme coin’s value. But instead, the opposite has occurred.Between noon Wednesday—the day the interview was posted—and early Friday afternoon, the crypto token’s value had fallen nearly 19 percent.Trump’s coins are already worth about $10,000 less, now d

  • ‘They Kept Shooting’: American Journalist Killed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

    Mike CoppolaAmerican journalist and documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud has been killed in Irpin, Ukraine, according to the chief of police of Kyiv. Renaud, whose New York Times press pass and American passport were posted on social media, was a legendary filmmaker, covering some of the world’s worst human tragedies. The New York Times said in a statement that he was not on assignment for them and that their press pass with his name and photo was old. CBS News said Monday that it had confirmed Re

  • Chile's new leftist president marks political shift

    STORY: Chile swore in leftist president Gabriel Boric on Friday, marking the sharpest political shift the Andean country has seen in decades. In his first speech to the nation, he vowed to listen to all sides and warned of the challenges ahead. “It is this Chile that only in a handful years, you’ve had to live through earthquakes, catastrophes, crises, convulsions, and a global health crisis and human rights violations that will never be repeated in our country.” Boric, 36 years old and a former activist, took the presidential sash from outgoing billionaire President Sebastian Pinera, marking him the country’s youngest-ever elected leader. Boric addressed immigration, climate change and economic inclusion, a key aspect of his platform. “We also know that the economy continues to suffer and that the country needs to stand up, grow and fairly distribute the fruits of this growth. Because when there is no distribution of wealth, when wealth is concentrated only in a few, peace is very difficult. We need to redistribute the wealth.” Boric’s rise has sparked hope among progressives in Chile, but also stoked fear that decades of economic stability could come undone. He’s vowed to overhaul a market-led economic model to fight inequality, which sparked widespread protests in 2019. The copper-producing country is also in the midst of redrafting its dictatorship-era Constitution. During his speech, Boric said, "We need a constitution that unites us, a constitution that's different from the one imposed by blood, fire and fraud of the dictatorship." The young president faces a raft of challenges including an economic slowdown, high inflation and a split legislature that will test his deal-making abilities.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Faces Backlash from Both Sides for Calling Ukraine President Zelenskyy a 'Thug'

    A spokesperson for the North Carolina congressman later said, "He supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian President's efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression"

  • Pentagon says some Russian jets are avoiding Ukraine's airspace during sorties to avoid being shot down

    Russia has failed to gain air superiority in Ukraine's skies after over two weeks and now its aircraft seem to be avoiding them whenever they can.