Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned Vladimir Putin during their summit in Geneva that if Navalny died in prison the consequences for Russia would be "devastating."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The state of play: The Biden administration has already sanctioned Russia twice this past Spring.

  • In March, the administration announced sanctions against 7 senior Russian officials over the poisoning and jailing of Navalny.

  • Then in April, it followed up with even more sweeping economic sanctions in coordination with its allies, and formally accused the country's Foreign Intelligence Service of carrying out the SolarWinds hack.

But, but, but: "Those penalties were not specifically directed at Mr. Putin or the oligarchs who support him," notes the New York Times.

What they're saying: "We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case," said Sullivan.

  • "We've shown all along the way that we are not going to pull our punches, whether it's on solar winds, or election interference, or Navalny when it comes to responding to Russia's harmful activities."

  • Sullivan did not offer details as to the timeline for the new sanctions, but noted they would be rolled out "as soon as we have developed the packages to ensure that we are getting the right targets."

Of note: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the timing of Sullivan's comments was not significant, and that there had been “no change from before the summit to after the summit," according to the Times.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • National security adviser defends Biden's wait-and-see approach with Putin

    President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday defended the president's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Biden heard some "important statements" about Putin's view, as the U.S. takes a wait-and-see approach to Russia following the sit down. "I would say that President Biden did hear from President Putin, some important statements about how he looks at both the U.S.-Russia relationship and particular issues in it on strategic stability, on cyber and in other areas," Sullivan told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

  • South Africa gems that sparked rush are quartz not diamonds

    Thousands of people rushed to KwaHlathi village after a man found what turns out to be quartz.

  • 'Time will tell' if agreements made with Putin during summit will hold: Sullivan

    George Stephanopoulos interviews White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on "This Week."

  • Johnson Plans U.K. Science Superpower With $21 Billion R&D Spend

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to build the U.K. into a “science superpower,” harnessing 14.9 billion pounds ($21 billion) a year in spending on research and development into solutions for the public good.The plan to create an Office for Science and Technology Strategy, which Johnson will announce on Monday, highlights Britain’s lead in developing and vaccinating its population against the coronavirus more quickly than many other leading economies. The prime minister want

  • U.S. Warns China on Covid Origin; Cruise Sets Sail: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China will risk international isolation if it fails to allow a “real” investigation on its territory into the origins of the virus that caused the pandemic, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. President Joe Biden is traveling to North Carolina on Thursday to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.Russia, Germany and Portugal reported an expanding spread of the highly transmissible delta variant that first appeared in India. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the U

  • Fiona Hill welcomes new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

    Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

  • New Israeli PM cautions world powers to "wake up" on Iran deal

    Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his first Cabinet meeting on Sunday cautioned the U.S. and other nations seeking to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to "wake up," AP reports.State of play: The warning comes as the Biden administration has sought to finalize a deal to return to the agreement in the weeks remaining before a new Iranian president is inaugurated. The sixth round of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran ended on Sunday with progress but without a deal.Get m

  • Schiff Calls on Attorney General to Investigate ‘Politicization’ of DOJ Under Trump

    "These are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department, and we don't know how far they run," Schiff said

  • Three Charts Show Economic Challenges for Iran’s New President

    (Bloomberg) -- President-elect Ebrahim Raisi -- a hardliner broadly hostile to the West -- has vowed to improve Iran’s economy and raise living standards for families by focusing on the country’s domestic resources, trade ties with regional allies, and strengthening industrial output.He’s said he’ll preserve the nuclear deal that world powers are rushing to rescue during moderate President Hassan Rouhani’s remaining weeks in office, but has also said he doesn’t believe it should be a central con

  • EU diplomat: mistrust at core of Lebanon political crisis

    A struggle for power and strong mistrust is at the heart of the fight between Lebanese political leaders and the deadlock over government formation, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said Sunday. “It is clear a fight for the distribution of power and I have to say there is also strong mistrust,” Josep Borrell told a group of reporters before leaving Beirut. A power struggle has emerged between premier-designate Saad Hariri, named to the post in October, one one side, and President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, on the other.

  • White House says comments by N.Korea's Kim are 'interesting signal'

    "His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal and we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an ABC News interview. "What President Biden has communicated is that the United States is prepared to engage in principled negotiations with North Korea to deal with the challenge of North Korea's nuclear program towards the ultimate objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Sullivan said in the interview.

  • South Florida will see a ‘typical summer pattern’ this week following Sunday’s hot start

    South Florida will see a “typical summer pattern” this week, with its chance of rain and thunderstorms increasing as the week goes on, along with high temperatures that residents should take care from.

  • Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Drops to Lowest in 180 Days

    Large scale bans in bitcoin mining in China have seen the mining hash rate hit a six-month low.

  • Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. loses decision to former MMA star Anderson Silva

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lost a split decision to former MMA star Anderson Silva on Saturday in Guadalajara, Mexico.

  • Ping Identity: A Cheap Way To Play Cybersecurity

    It has been a tough week for shareholders of Ping Identity (PING), which operates an identity software platform. The company announced the follow-on offering of 6 million shares from one of its major investors, Vista Equity Partners. The deal was struck at $24 but has swiftly tumbled on the news. Stocks are now fetching $23.70 – which is quite a bit short of the 52-week high -- and the market capitalization is $1.9 billion. Ping Identity came public back on September 29. On the debut, the stock

  • Why Ethiopia’s 'alphabet generation' feel betrayed by Abiy

    PM Abiy Ahmed swept to power after mass protests, but his Oromo community still feel like outsiders.

  • How climate change will affect what we eat

    Unless climate change can be greatly minimized, rising temperatures will disrupt food production around the world that will potentially change the way we eat, a new study finds.

  • Lobster or legitimacy? A key U.S. ally embraces the West — and pays the price with China

    As Beijing and Washington target each other's economic and military ambitions, some in Australia worry their country could pay the price for being caught between the two foes.

  • The ‘Sunday Effect’ Sends Crypto Crashing on Weekends – Which Means It Might Never Go Mainstream

    Ever heard of the "Sunday effect"? Lately, it seems every weekend, crypto values plummet - and it's a trend with major ramifications for the future of crypto as a serious investing contender. See: 4...

  • Americans are quitting their jobs at record pace, report says

    A new report shows that nearly four million Americans quit their jobs in April, which is the highest quit rate in 20 years. Social psychologist Dr. Ron Friedman joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what people should look out for as they consider switching careers.