Jake Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Israeli government is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolling back its nuclear program.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Between the lines: During the Obama administration, Sullivan took part in the secret talks with Iran that led to another interim nuclear agreement, the 2013 Joint Plan of Action.

Sullivan recently floated the idea of an interim agreement to his Israeli counterpart if a return to the 2015 deal proves impossible.

Driving the news: Sullivan is expected to meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz.

Israeli officials say he's also expected to visit Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian officials.

The White House declined to comment on Sullivan’s travel plans.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.