Jake Tapper Can't Get Brianna Keilar's Icky Description Of GOP Race Out Of His Head

Jake Tapper Can't Get Brianna Keilar's Icky Description Of GOP Race Out Of His Head

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday suggested the GOP presidential candidate field is like a crowded jacuzzi and colleague Jake Tapper wasn’t there for it.

Keilar’s description came as the pair discussed the growing number of Republicans seeking to take on current GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

“Come on in, the water’s fine,” Tapper joked about the burgeoning list. He asked Keilar was feeling the “Burgumentum,” a nod to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s (R) reported imminent campaign launch.

“I feel a lot of ‘mentum,’” Keilar responded in a video posted online by Mediaite. “There could be some Pencementum. There could be some Burgumentum.”

“When you talk about this crowded field, it kind of reminds me of like a crowded jacuzzi,” she then riffed.

“Nice. Is that how you think of it?” asked Tapper.

“A little bit,” Keilar replied. “At a certain point, aren’t there just too many people in the jacuzzi?”

“It’s a good question. It’s certainly a concern among people who want Donald Trump to not be the nominee,” said Tapper. “They would rather that there not be so many candidates. They’re worried about what happened last time.”

After talking about anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s longshot challenging of President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, Tapper returned to Keilar’s description.

“I can’t get the image of the jacuzzi out of my head and I do not thank you for that,” he said.

“Yeah, that was on purpose,” Keilar cracked in response.

Related...