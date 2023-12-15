Jake Tapper Gives Unfiltered Response To Kevin McCarthy's Final Claim To Congress

Retiring Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) last address to Congress on Thursday sparked a sarcastic response from CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The ousted House speaker, who earlier this week endorsed the twice-impeached and four-times-indicted Donald Trump for president in 2024, closed his congressional career with a message for fellow Republicans.

“Do not be fearful if you believe your philosophy brings people more freedom,” he said. “Do not be fearful that you could lose your job over it.”

“Do it anyways. I would do it all again,” McCarthy added.

"Do not be fearful if you believe your philosophy brings more people freedom."



Rep. Kevin McCarthy delivered his final speech on the House floor before he's set to resign from Congress in the wake of being ousted as House Speaker. https://t.co/SfwAAyAmcBpic.twitter.com/ch4ULGbTIq — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2023

Tapper, reporting on the speech, sarcastically sniped live on CNN in a video shared online by Mediaite, “Ah, yes. ‘Do not be fearful.’ Words of courage from Kevin McCarthy, the Winston Churchill of our time.”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “If you come across that question of whether you should do what’s right out of fear of losing your job, do it anyways. Because it’s the right thing to do, and this is what the nation requires.” pic.twitter.com/NONkL4r1HC — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 14, 2023

Critics on X, formerly Twitter, ripped McCarthy over the role he played in rehabilitating the image of Trump among Republicans when he visited him at his Mar-a-Lago home in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Trump is now the runaway Republican 2024 front-runner, with some polls suggesting he would beat President Joe Biden in key swing states if next year’s election is a replay of 2020.

The right thing to do according to Kevin McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/3sFvvw4rHq — Jared Poland (@Jared_Poland) December 14, 2023

In case anyone needed more examples of utter shamelessness, @SpeakerMcCarthy is always ready to help. — Czechmate 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇿🇸🇪 (@soleilbrille18) December 14, 2023

What a lying hypocrite - sniveling wretched coward - that's the nice things I can say about Kevin McCarthy. — Cathy Coleman ☮️ 📚 🗳 ⚖️ 🔶🇺🇸 (@CathyJoeGPT) December 14, 2023

Then why didn’t he speak out the entire 4 years Trump was in office? — Enforce the 14th (@MarthaMichelleR) December 14, 2023

These #Republicans love to lecture OTHERS to do “what’s right” whilst not doing so THEMSELVES ! — Helen Holubnyczyj 🇺🇦/🇺🇸 (@HaliaNYC) December 14, 2023

