Jake Tapper Schools House GOP For Treating Speaker's Gavel Like 'Prom King'

Jake Tapper scorched House Republicans and “humbly” offered the party advice moving forward as the speaker search chaos continues after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell short in his third attempt to take the gavel Friday.

“The country needs a speaker. This isn’t about, you know, prom king. Like, we need a functioning legislative branch,” said the CNN host during an interview with Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) on “The Lead.”

Tapper’s comments come as Republicans go back to square one as Jordan’s hopes to secure the post burned out in the leaderless House.

Republicans, who’ve looked to replace ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) since earlier this month, have been unable to rally behind a speaker candidate that could take the job with 217 votes from the 221-member House GOP conference.

Tapper, on Friday, asked Womack if the party has considered ranked choice voting to find a “compromise candidate.”

Womack, who ripped members of his party for “peeing on the electric fence” elsewhere in the interview, noted “deep wounds,” “hurt feelings” and “some angry people” within the GOP before the CNN host interjected.

“I know but you know what? None of us out here care. It’s just like, get over it,” said Tapper, who compared a social media fight between Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) to “high school.”

“That’s kind of offensive to high school people ’cause it’s really junior high stuff,” Womack responded.

