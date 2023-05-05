Jake Tapper Torches Kayleigh McEnany Over Tucker Carlson Hour Gig

CNN’s Jake Tapper issued a blistering reminder about Kayleigh McEnany after the factually challenged former Trump White House press secretary revealed she’ll be guest host next week in Tucker Carlson’s old 8 p.m. timeslot on Fox News.

McEnany is “one of the biggest spreaders of the post-election lies that just cost the network $787.5 million,” Tapper tweeted on Thursday. He shared a December 2020 post from McEnany falsely claiming the “chances of Biden winning Pennsylvania, Michigan, George, Wisconsin independently after @realDonaldTrump’s early lead is less than one in a quadrillion.”

Fox's latest host for the 8 p.m. slot (next week, she says) is one of the biggest spreaders of the post-election lies that just cost the network $787.5 million https://t.co/s34SYYtixy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 4, 2023

McEnany’s time in Donald Trump’s administration was characterized by outright lies, falsehoods and untruths in defense of the then-president, even though she promised during her first briefing never to lie.

McEnany made regular appearances on Fox during the Trump era. She joined the network as an on-air contributor in February 2021 and was named a co-host of the daytime show “Outnumbered” a month later.

McEnany follows Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones as a guest host of the prime-time spot Carlson ruled until his abrupt ouster last week.

In a preview of her temporary tenure, McEnany promised “a great week.”

I joined Fox News Tonight this evening to preview my shows coming up all next week in the 8pm ET hour on @FoxNews.



It was wonderful to sit with my friend & colleague @LawrenceBJones3, who has a done a phenomenal job hosting and speaking truth this week! pic.twitter.com/Om8UXVWgSK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 5, 2023

