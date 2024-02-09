Jake Tapper's Withering Cutaway From Donald Trump Speech Has George Conway Howling

CNN’s Jake Tapper had conservative attorney George Conway in a fit of laughter with how he cut away from former President Donald Trump’s post-Supreme Court hearing speech.

After the Supreme Court heard arguments over Colorado’s historic ruling to dump Trump from the presidential ballot in the state, Trump rambled to reporters in his customary fashion about how the United States “wouldn’t have any of the problems that we have today” if he was still in office.

“OK,” said Tapper, after nixing the live feed of Trump.

“I think we have gotten all the legal analysis we’re going to get out of President Trump,” he sniped.

Conway laughed until he coughed.

Trump just “wants to talk about himself,” Conway said later.

“He doesn’t want to talk about the Supreme Court and say, ‘Oh, the Supreme Court did a nice job today.’ He just wants to talk about what’s on his back here,” he added.

