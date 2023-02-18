Jakub Vrana: 'Really thankful' to be back with Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday. After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” Carter was a little-known Georgia governor when he began his bid for the presidency ahead of the 1976 election.