Jakubczak tabbed for BPU director position

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities is expected to approve a contract to hire Paul Jakubczak as its new director.

Jeff Budd resigned in August 2021, but continued to work part-time until the hiring process for a successor is complete.

If the board approves the contract, Jakubczak will begin work March 7.

Board member and city council member Travis Machan, board secretary Nicki Luce and

city attorney Megan Angel negotiated the employment agreement, which Jakubczak approved.

As director of electric and gas systems for Fort Pierce, Fla., his salary is $155,000. His starting salary in Coldwater would be $160,000.

The salary is at the lower end of salary range for similar municipal utility directors with electrical systems.

Jakubczak has his wife, Kelly, must secure a residence within 20 miles of Coldwater, within 24 months. In the tight housing market, the couple put in a $205,000 offer on the MSHDA grant spec home the city is building at 17 Thompson Blvd. Final approval is set for the council meeting on Feb. 28.

There is $1,000 per month up to $12,000 to pay for transitional housing if needed. CBPU must provide $10,000 toward moving expense.

CBPU provides all employees a group life insurance benefit equal to two times their salary to a maximum of $250,000.

The contract provides a car allowance of $6,500 per year, increasing $2,000 per year as long as the director remains a trustee at American Municipal Power based in Columbus, Ohio.

The agreement also requires CBPU to contribute 10% of salary to Municipal Employees' Retirement System with no employee contribution.

The agreement also "front-loads" with an initial 40 hours of paid time-off to assist transition.

There is an annual evaluation by the board. CBPU may terminate with 60 days notice, paying one year's salary severance. The director may terminate the contract with 90 days notice. The board is allowed to terminate "for cause" for any one of nine reasons with 30 days notice and no severance.

Jakubczak signed the contract Jan. 20, pending CBPU approval.

