Jale Sakiyan Ates Shares Her Insights On Challenges, Opportunities and Mining Industry Change

IWiM - International Women in Mining recently sat down (virtually) with Jale SAKIYAN ATES, Environmental Manager at TÜPRAG Metal Madencilik San. Tic. A.S. , Eldorado Gold's subsidiary in Turkey.

Jale has been part of the Eldorado team since 2007 and has more than 20 years of experience.

In this insightful interview, learn more about her role, the challenges she has faced, the opportunities gained, and how the industry has changed, in her words, with an increased focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

From IWiM - International Women in Mining :

Meet Jale SAKIYAN ATES, Environmental Manager at TÜPRAG Metal Madencilik San. Tic. A.S. (a subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corporation), featuring in our August Monthly interview.

She has over than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, has experience in hydrogeology, groundwater modelling, and sustainable management of groundwater resources, and has been involved in numerous national and international environmental impact assessment and baseline studies and contributing significantlyto understanding and mitigating environmental impacts of the industry assessment.

As a women in the mining industry, Jale is a strong believer of equal opportunities to all.

To read this inspiring story visit: https://lnkd.in/gycyY5zM

