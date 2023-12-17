Jalen McMillan hosts toy drive at Field House

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jalen McMillan was in Fresno this weekend, and he spent Saturday giving back to the community.

McMillan hosted a toy drive at Field House near Copper River.

“My family has always put an emphasis on Christmas, you know?” smiled the junior wide receiver at Washington. “When Christmas comes there’s togetherness, there’s that feeling of warmth and that feeling of family. So I want kids to experience what I’ve always experienced for Christmas.”

Jalen McMillan, a Fresno native, is a former standout wide receiver at San Joaquin Memorial High School. His toy drive will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs.

