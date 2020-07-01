Jama Software Announces Record Growth, Profitability & Unmatched Customer Loyalty

PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software, the leading requirements management solution for building complex products and integrated systems, today shared details on its business performance during the pandemic.

Jama Software Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jama Software) More

"We value transparency and especially in these uncertain times we owe our clients and prospects visibility into our business performance," said Marc Osofsky, Chief Executive Officer at Jama Software. "I want to thank our clients for their tremendous passion for Jama Connect and its critical impact on remote R&D and engineering team productivity. This has led directly to record growth in usage, industry leading retention, revenue, profitability, cash flow and product investment."

On nearly all objective measurements, Jama Software is the #1 company for requirements management software.

Customer Usage

Items – over 480 million requirements items managed by our clients

– over 480 million requirements items managed by our clients Users – over 12.5 million active users

– over 12.5 million active users Reviews – over 1,250 review sessions daily

– over 1,250 review sessions daily Cloud – over 100TB of requirements in our managed cloud (clients may also self-host): largest requirements management provider in the cloud

Product Investment & Investors

Investment – the largest annual budget solely dedicated to requirement management software development and client success

– the largest annual budget solely dedicated to requirement management software development and client success Product – over 2,500 enhancements made

– over 2,500 enhancements made Investors – the only requirements management company backed by a top tier investor: Insight Partners with $30 billion under management

"Our customers are leading innovation in crucial industries like medical device, automotive, industrial manufacturing and aerospace." said Osofsky. "They're not only transforming the products and systems they build, but the technology and process they use to build them. Jama Connect is critical to helping engineering teams stay aligned to hit delivery timelines while maintaining product quality and compliance."

About Jama Software

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems, and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Jama's growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes companies representing the forefront of modern development in areas such as automotive, medical devices, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jama-software-announces-record-growth-profitability--unmatched-customer-loyalty-301086761.html

SOURCE Jama Software