Jamaal Bowman: House censures Democrat lawmaker for falsely pulling fire alarm

Mr Bowman has denied setting off the fire alarm to stall House proceedings, saying instead that it was an accident

US lawmakers have voted to formally reprimand New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm while congress was in session.

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed the resolution with 214 votes for and 191 against.

The alarm went off and triggered an evacuation as Democrats were trying to stall a vote to avert a government shutdown in September.

Mr Bowman had said he activated the alarm by mistake while rushing to vote.

The resolution to censure Mr Bowman was introduced by Republican House representative Lisa McClain from Michigan on Tuesday.

Ms McClain accused Mr Bowman of "working nefariously to prevent a vote" when he set off the alarm, during which lawmakers were working on passing a government spending bill to avert a shutdown.

"It is reprehensible that a Member of Congress would go to such lengths to prevent House Republicans from bringing forth a vote to keep the government operating and Americans receiving their paychecks," Ms McClain said in a statement.

The congressman was caught on video pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on 30 September. He denied it was on purpose.

"Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open.

"I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused," he said in a statement.

"I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way trying to delay any vote," the left-wing Democrat from the Bronx added.

A censure acts as a formal vote of deep disapproval of a Congress member's conduct. It does not act as an expulsion and does not prevent them from carrying out their duties as lawmakers.

In October, Mr Bowman was also charged by Washington prosecutors for falsely triggering the alarm and he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge.

He also agreed to pay the maximum $1,000 fine.

Pulling a fire alarm when there is no emergency is a criminal offence punishable by fines and prison time in Washington.