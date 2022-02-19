Jamaal Mellish can act as own attorney at murder trial of Fort Drum NY soldier, judge rules

A U.S. Army soldier facing life in prison for the 2020 kidnapping and fatal shooting of a fellow serviceman, Hayden Harris, can represent himself at trial, a Superior Court judge ruled Friday.

Despite having no legal experience, Jamaal Mellish, 24, did not waiver last month when he asked a judge to let him make his own decisions.

"I realize the consequences that I face in terms of life imprisonment and also realize that no one is willing to fight more than myself," Mellish said during the roughly hour-and-a-half-long in-person hearing.

Mellish, stationed at Fort Drum in upstate New York, and his co-defendant, Hannan Aiken, 17 — the brother of Mellish's girlfriend — allegedly kidnapped Harris, 20, during a dispute in a parking lot in Glen Park, New York, near Watertown. Prosecutors have said they bound and gagged him and drove nearly 275 miles to Byram, where Mellish shot and killed him. They then made their way back upstate.

On Friday, Sussex County Judge Michael Gaus offered Mellish several opportunities to change his mind, citing the severity of a case with the "stakes high," but Mellish, an Army private, was confident in his wishes.

Gaus, who closely interrogated Mellish in January to gather his level of understanding of the law, found Mellish's application was made "knowingly, intelligently, willingly." Mellish is aware of the ramifications of his decision, Gaus said.

Mellish last month said he is aware that his lack of knowledge in certain areas "may hamper me as a self-represented litigant," but said he was willing to put in the work and "do my research." He perused the law library at the Morris County jail while awaiting charges for murder and felony murder.

Jamaal Mellish listens to the judge during a hearing in Sussex County Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Mellish is facing murder in the death of fellow U.S. Army soldier Hayden Harris.

Mellish, who has been represented by three different attorneys since his December 2020 arrest, will have Joel Harris, whom he hired on Oct. 7, serve as standby counsel.

Under court laws, a defendant who represents himself, often called pro se, is solely in control of the trial strategy, including making motions pretrial, arguing points of law, questioning witnesses and addressing the court in opening and closing summations.

Story continues

Standby counsel can assist a defendant with procedural and evidentiary issues, such as how to introduce evidence and exhibits, and go over courtroom rules and procedures. The counsel cannot interfere with the defendant's trial strategy.

"He or she cannot act like they are 'running the show,'" Gaus explained. "There will be no question in the jury's eyes, you are in fact representing yourself."

Mellish said that he has had no prior issues with his attorneys, but he did not feel they were making his case a priority.

"Today makes one year I have been incarcerated," he said on Jan. 14, a year to the day after he was extradited from New York to Morris County, where inmates are held following the closure of the Sussex County jail in 2019. "So far there has been no motions done to help my defense."

"At the end of the day, it's my life and I feel like I will fight for myself better than (other attorneys) will fight for me," Mellish said.

Mellish said he anticipates filing a motion to suppress statements and another to suppress evidence gathered by authorities without a search warrant.

The soldier, who was raised in Jamaica and migrated to Brooklyn before joining the military, was indicted in July on 11 counts, but that indictment was replaced with a new one in November that added Aiken to each count, including murder.

Aiken, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, will be tried as an adult after a Superior Court judge in October waived the case out of the family court, where juvenile cases are typically heard.

Defense attorneys have not sought to separate Mellish and Aiken's cases.

Juvenile defendant appears

Aiken also appeared in court Friday, and the judge issued a warning over concerns that the teen was being "disruptive" while in the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center, where he has ordered held at the time of his arrest.

While the judge did not go into detail, he mentioned that there were "a number" of incidents reported within the last four months that gave him "serious concern for the safety of everybody."

Gaus noted several times that Mellish, who twice appeared wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, was polite.

It is expected that juveniles who are are tried in adult criminal court will still be held in juvenile facilities under state statute, Gaus said, but exceptions can be made.

Gaus said he would consider moving Aiken to another juvenile detention center or even an adult jail, although the teen would be required to be segregated from the adult population.

Aiken, wearing a blue button-up shirt and khakis, only spoke to his attorney during the hearing. At times, he appeared irritated and bored.

Mellish and Aiken are each facing up to life in prison if convicted. The minimum term of prison is 30 years, with the possibility for parole release after 30 years. They are also facing charges for kidnapping, carjacking, weapons offenses and hindering.

Hannan Aiken, 17, turns and narrows his eyes at the camera during a hearing in Sussex County Superior Court as his co-defendant, Jamaal Mellish, behind him, with attorney Joel Harris, speak on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

The case quickly became one of Sussex County's highest-profile murders, shaking up the quiet, close-knit community of Byram days before Christmas 2020.

Prosecutors say in July 2020, months before the kidnapping, Mellish agreed to swap his Chevrolet Silverado for Harris' Ford Mustang.

Harris was unhappy with the circumstances of the transaction and wanted his Mustang back, which angered Mellish, prosecutors have said. The men decided to undo the trade on Dec. 7, 2020, but when they met, there was no Mustang. Mellish had sold the sports car months earlier, prosecutors said.

Mellish used a gun to order Harris into the rear seat of the truck, where he bound and gagged him, records show. Aiken, who also was there, held Harris at gunpoint as Mellish drove to Byram, where he shot and buried Harris in the snow, with help from Aiken, prosecutors said. It is unclear why Mellish drove to Sussex County from Glen Park, which is near Watertown, New York.

After being given his Miranda warnings and with his older brother present, Aiken admitted to his role in the incident and told police Mellish pulled the trigger, according to court records. Mellish has accused detectives of manipulating and threatening the teen to give incriminating statements.

Mellish and Aiken were stopped by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Watertown about six hours after members of the Byram fire department on their annual Santa run discovered Harris' partially snow-covered body off Ross Road.

Both are expected back in court in March.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Fort Drum NY soldier killed: Jamaal Mellish can represent himself