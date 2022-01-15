Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in President Moïse’s assassination

Another suspect in last summer’s high-profile killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been apprehended.

The suspect is John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who remained at-large. The Jamaican Constabulary Force confirmed the arrest to the Miami Herald. Joseph is the second suspect to be taken into custody in the English-speaking Caribbean nation, suggesting that he and others may have used a popular “Guns for Ganja” criminal route to escape authorities after months of hiding in Haiti.

In October, ex-Colombian soldier Mario Palacios Palacios was arrested in Kingston after being tracked there by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents. He was later taken into custody by Jamaican authorities under an immigration violation, and then ordered deported in late December. Palacios is currently in U.S. federal custody, after being detained in Panama while on his way back to Colombia.

A criminal complaint drafted by the FBI and unsealed in federal court accuses Palacios, 43, of conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and providing material support resulting in death, knowing that such support would be used to carry out a plot to kill the Haitian president.

A police officer abandoned his vehicle during a demonstration that turned violent in which protesters demanded justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moïse in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

A 124-page Haitian police investigative report obtained by the Herald shows that Joseph was heavily involved in the planning leading up to the president’s slaying. He “was instrumental in his fierce will to kill the president,” the report says.

Among police allegations is that he was in contact at least 10 times with another suspect, Cinéus Francis Alexis, whose phone cell was transmitting from Pétionville at 2:04 a.m. on the night of the attack and later in the vicinity of the National Palace.

Police allege that Joseph was in contact with a number of the suspects and attended meetings on the fate of the president. They contend that one of the jailed Colombian suspects, Jheyner Alberto Carmona Florez, who admitted to taking part in the attack that led to the president’s assassination, said during questioning that one such meeting took place at Joseph’s home, where they were briefed on the operation.

Also in attendance were former Colombian military soldier Rivera Garcia, who goes by Capt. Mke; former government functionary Joseph Felix Badio, and Joseph Vincent, one of two Haitian-Americans currently jailed in the plot.

Joseph also was charged with paying for the rental vehicles that were to be used in the assassination. Joseph, who also goes by Joseph Joel John, had been in hiding in Haiti and was believed to have been under the protection of a local gang prior to surfacing in Jamaica.

He is among several suspects for whom Haitian police had issued arrest warrants. Another who remains at large is Badio, who had worked in the government’s anti-corruption unit and also as a consultant in the justice ministry.