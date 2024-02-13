Jamaica and Bermuda under travel advisories: Which Caribbean islands are considered safe?

Making plans for your upcoming summer vacation? While islands such as Jamaica and the Bahamas might be off the list, there are still multiple islands in the Caribbean to consider.

A Level 3 travel advisory was issued by the U.S. Department of State with a recommendation to reconsider traveling to the island. The travel advisory was issued due to crime and the quality of local medical services.

"Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts," the department said. "Local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents."

When it comes to medical care, "Emergency services and hospital care vary throughout the island, and response times and quality of care may vary from U.S. standards."

This comes after officials issued a Level 2 travel advisory for travelers heading to the Bahamas, warning travelers to "exercise increased caution" due to increased crime.

There are 4 levels of travel warnings. Here's what they mean

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel.

Level 2: Exercise increased caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.

Level 3: Reconsider travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security.

Level 4: Do not travel: This is the highest advisory level due to the greater likelihood of life-threatening risks.

To see all the countries under travel advisories, click here.

What Caribbean Islands are considered safe?

Per the U.S. Department of State, here are the islands that are considered a "Level 1" when it comes to traveling:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Curaçao

Dominica

Grenada

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sint Maarten

Along with the Bahamas, here are the other islands that are considered a "Level 2" when it comes to traveling:

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Panama

Turks and Caicos Islands

Traveling abroad? Here are some safety tips before you go:

The U.S. State Department recommends that citizens sign up for the department's free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, as well as to plan contingency plans in case of emergencies.

As for general safety tips, author Christopher Elliot shared his tips with USA TODAY for travelers before they head out on their vacation:

Research your destination carefully. Plan your itinerary to avoid any dangerous places and activities.

Ensure all your routine and travel vaccinations are current, especially if you're traveling abroad.

Buy adequate travel insurance and a medical evacuation membership like Medjet or Global Rescue.

Have a plan B in case something goes wrong. Carry a list of emergency contacts and discuss the game plan with your travel companions in the event something goes wrong.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Jamaica travel advisory: Here's where you can travel to in Caribbean