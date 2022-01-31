Jamaica digital currency due for national roll-out in coming months - central bank

Deputy Governor Natalie Haynes, Banking and Currency Operations and Financial Markets Infrastructure Divisions of Bank of Jamaica, poses for a picture, in Kingston
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Chappell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Natalie Haynes
    British comedian

By Kate Chappell

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaica will roll out its digital currency across the country in the first quarter of this year as part of an effort to lower transaction costs and provide financial services to citizens who do not use banks, a central bank official told Reuters.

The Bank of Jamaica said in December that it completed a pilot project that issued 230 million Jamaican dollars (US$1.5 million) of the new currency, an effort that comes on the heels of a similar project launched by a group of Eastern Caribbean nations.

"The majority of Jamaicans are financially excluded," Natalie Haynes, a deputy governor with Bank of Jamaica for banking and currency operations and financial markets infrastructure, told Reuters in an interview late last week.

"To get those persons into the formal financial system, we decided that the central bank digital currency would be a good opportunity."

Haynes said the bank hopes to replace 5% of Jamaican dollars with the new digital currency each year.

Five million Jamaican dollars ($38,000) was issued to Jamaica's National Commercial Bank, a private financial institution, and JMD $1 million ($6,000) to Bank of Jamaica employees.

NCB signed up 57 customers to use the new currency, the Bank of Jamaica said.

"It's a different way to pay and allows for easy peer-to-peer transactions," said John-Matthew Sinclair, chief product officer for TFOB (2021), an NCB subsidiary.

Customers sign up for a digital wallet, where they can deposit funds in exchange for digital currency that can then be used in transactions.

Jamaica's digital currency follows a similar program by a group of Eastern Caribbean nations launched last year called DCash.

Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent are now using DCash. In 2020, Bahamas was the first country in the region to issue digital currency.

($1 = 155.8900 Jamaican dollars)

(Reporting by Kate Chappell in Kingston, editing by Brian Ellsworth in Miami and Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Provision in House Bill Allowing Treasury Secretary to Block International Crypto Transactions to Be Removed

    An agreement has been reached between the Congressman who introduced the provision and an industry think tank that lobbied against it.

  • CBDC or stablecoins: Why traditional banks must adopt a new and adaptable policy

    The inception of Central Bank Digital Currency (or CBDC) and stablecoins are major proof that cryptocurrency is here to stay. While CBDCs are issued by the government, stablecoins, on the other hand, are issued privately to facilitate a blockchain initiative.

  • Florida man arrested for smashing car with pipe in ‘racially prejudiced attack’ on three teens, officials say

    A Florida man is facing enhanced hate crime charges for an “unprovoked, racially prejudiced attack” involving three high school students […] The post Florida man arrested for smashing car with pipe in ‘racially prejudiced attack’ on three teens, officials say appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Exxon to Move ‘God Pod’ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from near Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsPrince Andrew’s Cos

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • What to expect from the housing market now that the Fed has signaled rate hikes

    Plan to buy a house in 2022? The good news is that conditions won’t rapidly get out of control the way they did last year.

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $200,000 in These Innovative Stocks and Wait 10 Years

    The stock market is a wealth-building machine. But it requires investors to exercise patience and focus on great companies over the long run. For instance, the broader market has undergone three sizable bear market declines since the beginning of 1995.

  • The IRS already has all your income tax data – so why do Americans still have to file their taxes?

    The government could toss the 1040 in the trash. Kameleon007iStock via Getty ImagesDoing taxes in the U.S. is notoriously complicated and costly. And it gets even worse when there are delays and backlogs, making it especially hard to reach the Internal Revenue Service for assistance. But to me this raises an important question: Why should taxpayers have to navigate the tedious, costly tax filing system at all? The case for a ‘simple return’ In 1985, President Ronald Reagan promised a “return-fre

  • Wall Street predicts as many as 7 rate hikes this year. Here’s what that means for the markets

    “Clearly, risk assets are vulnerable,” warns Bank of America’s Ethan Harris.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Generating More Than 300% Sales Growth

    These companies are still in their early growth stages and their numbers are likely to get even bigger in the future.