Jamaica, France, The Bahamas, and 90 other countries the CDC and State Department are warning Americans not to travel to because of COVID-19

The CDC and the State Department have issued new Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories.

The agencies are telling Americans not to travel to Lebanon, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

Nicaragua and Afghanistan were also added. Below is a list of all Level 4 Travel advisories.

Throughout the pandemic, countries including the US have issued a variety of travel advisories to try and keep citizens safe and to discourage travel to areas with high transmission of COVID-19.

While the State Department advises Americans not to travel to 97 countries because of the pandemic or unsafe conditions, the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends against traveling to 77 countries specifically because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the CDC added a Level 4 Travel Advisory for Jamaica, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka, telling Americans not to travel to those countries due to, "a very high level of COVID-19 in the country." France and The Bahamas, two popular tourist destinations for Americans, are also at a Level 4 warning.

Level 4 is the highest travel advisory that the agencies flag, and the new advisories have come as the Delta and Mu variants continue to spread around the world.

The CDC also added a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for Anguilla, Australia, Brunei, Ghana, Grenada, Madagascar, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Additionally, some of the Level 4 advisories - like those issued for Nicaragua and Afghanistan - have been issued for socio-political reasons.

Below is a table with all of the countries that the government recommends Americans avoid right now:

