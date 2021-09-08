Jamaica, France, The Bahamas, and 90 other countries the CDC and State Department are warning Americans not to travel to because of COVID-19

Azmi Haroun
travel airport covid
Travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport on January 17, 2021 in London, England. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

  • The CDC and the State Department have issued new Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories.

  • The agencies are telling Americans not to travel to Lebanon, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

  • Nicaragua and Afghanistan were also added. Below is a list of all Level 4 Travel advisories.

Throughout the pandemic, countries including the US have issued a variety of travel advisories to try and keep citizens safe and to discourage travel to areas with high transmission of COVID-19.

While the State Department advises Americans not to travel to 97 countries because of the pandemic or unsafe conditions, the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends against traveling to 77 countries specifically because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the CDC added a Level 4 Travel Advisory for Jamaica, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka, telling Americans not to travel to those countries due to, "a very high level of COVID-19 in the country." France and The Bahamas, two popular tourist destinations for Americans, are also at a Level 4 warning.

Level 4 is the highest travel advisory that the agencies flag, and the new advisories have come as the Delta and Mu variants continue to spread around the world.

The CDC also added a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for Anguilla, Australia, Brunei, Ghana, Grenada, Madagascar, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Additionally, some of the Level 4 advisories - like those issued for Nicaragua and Afghanistan - have been issued for socio-political reasons.

Below is a table with all of the countries that the government recommends Americans avoid right now:

Countries with US State Department Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories

Sri Lanka Travel Advisory

Nicaragua Travel Advisory

Lebanon Travel Advisory

Jamaica Travel Advisory

Brunei Travel Advisory

Afghanistan Travel Advisory

Switzerland Travel Advisory

Saint Lucia Travel Advisory

North Macedonia Travel Advisory

Laos Travel Advisory

Estonia Travel Advisory

Azerbaijan Travel Advisory

The Bahamas Travel Advisory

Sint Maarten Travel Advisory

Morocco Travel Advisory

Kosovo Travel Advisory

Haiti Travel Advisory

Turkey Travel Advisory

Sudan Travel Advisory

Montenegro Travel Advisory

Dominica Travel Advisory

Israel, The West Bank and Gaza Travel Advisory

Thailand Travel Advisory

Iceland Travel Advisory

French Polynesia Travel Advisory

France Travel Advisory

Eswatini Travel Advisory

Aruba Travel Advisory

Russia Travel Advisory

Syria Travel Advisory

Marshall Islands Travel Advisory

Libya Travel Advisory

Lesotho Travel Advisory

Kazakhstan Travel Advisory

Ireland Travel Advisory

Iran Travel Advisory

Greece Travel Advisory

French West Indies Travel Advisory

Democratic Republic of the Congo Travel Advisory

Curacao Travel Advisory

Andorra Travel Advisory

Central African Republic Travel Advisory

The Kyrgyz Republic Travel Advisory

Spain Travel Advisory

Portugal Travel Advisory

Cyprus Travel Advisory

Cuba Travel Advisory

United Kingdom Travel Advisory

Fiji Travel Advisory

British Virgin Islands Travel Advisory

Tunisia Travel Advisory

Panama Travel Advisory

Burundi Travel Advisory

South Africa Travel Advisory

Papua New Guinea Travel Advisory

Mongolia Travel Advisory

Botswana Travel Advisory

Bhutan Travel Advisory

Eritrea Travel Advisory

Yemen Travel Advisory

Venezuela Travel Advisory

North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Travel Advisory

Mali Travel Advisory

Belarus Travel Advisory

Uzbekistan Travel Advisory

Malaysia Travel Advisory

Tajikistan Travel Advisory

Suriname Travel Advisory

South Sudan Travel Advisory

Somalia Travel Advisory

Solomon Island Travel Advisory

French Guiana Travel Advisory

Vanuatu Travel Advisory

Tuvalu Travel Advisory

Turkmenistan Travel Advisory

Tonga Travel Advisory

Tanzania Travel Advisory

Seychelles Travel Advisory

Saudi Arabia Travel Advisory

Samoa Travel Advisory

Nepal Travel Advisory

Nauru Travel Advisory

Maldives Travel Advisory

Macau Travel Advisory

Kuwait Travel Advisory

Kiribati Travel Advisory

Iraq Travel Advisory

Georgia Travel Advisory

Costa Rica Travel Advisory

Colombia Travel Advisory

Burma (Myanmar) Travel Advisory

Burkina Faso Travel Advisory

Brazil Travel Advisory

Bangladesh Travel Advisory

Argentina Travel Advisory

Antarctica Travel Advisory

Algeria Travel Advisory

