Jamaica Plain man held without bail after shooting outside Mattapan nightclub, DA says

A Jamaica Plain man was ordered held without bail on Tuesday pending a dangerousness hearing following a shooting outside a Mattapan nightclub over the Labor Day holiday.

Regan Feliz, 29, was arraigned on Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, Dorchester division, on charges of illegal firearm possession and illegal ammunition possession, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Feliz was arrested after two people were shot outside Macumbas Night Club early Monday morning.

At 12:46 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of 477 River St., the nightclub, after receiving reports of numerous illegally parked cars.

When officers arrived, they saw several people running out of the club due to a fight breaking out, Hayden said. Officers were then informed that someone in the crowd had a gun, and then “officers heard two loud pops coming from inside the club.”

One victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim took themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

While inside, officers saw Feliz, who was across the street, holding a firearm, Hayden said. Feliz then fled. While pursuing Feliz, officers saw a firearm fall from another individual running in the crowd.

Police later recovered an extended magazine and shells nearby, Hayden said. Officers were able to arrest Feliz after a brief struggle and they recovered a firearm from his waistband.

The two recovered firearms were “a black Polymer 80 with no magazine and a black Polymer 80 observed to be jammed in a stove-piped fashion with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds,” Hayden said.

Police also recovered one 9mm shell casing from inside the nightclub.

Feliz is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

