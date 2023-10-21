Jamaican dinner returns to Grand Traverse Resort

Oct. 21—ACME — The Jamaican Dinner is returning to Aerie Restaurant and Lounge on Oct. 26.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Executive Chef Auston Minnich said they are looking forward to serving Jamaican cuisine.

This will be his first time with the event, which took place annually from 2016-2019 but was paused from 2020-2022.

Jamaican staff members, who are part of the resort's H2B program, helped create the menu and will lead this event.

Much of the resort's culinary team is from Jamaica.

"We recognize our seasonal staff and showcase their culinary cuisine and talents," Minnich said. "They love doing it. They like to feel like they're back home."

Minnich said the five-course meal allows guests to make choices. The menu includes items like coleslaw with raisins, barbecue chicken wings, grilled pork shoulder, curry goat and more. For dessert, options include a rum-soaked fruitcake or sweet potato pudding.

One of their traditional dishes is red peas and beef soup, which Minnich said is made with "authentic seasonings."

"They're kidney beans, but they call them peas," he said.

He said Jamaican cooking involves "a lot of herbs and spices" as well as coconut milk.

Adults can also order from the featured cocktails menu.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Communications Manager Caroline Rizzo added that not only does the Jamaican serving team prepare and present the food, but also they enjoy speaking with guests about their history and culture.

Aerie Restaurant and Lounge is open from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 26 for the Jamaican Dinner.

Rizzo said seating is limited and encourages people to make a reservation through Open Table or by calling the restaurant at 231-534-6800.