Jamaican school with 30 sets of twins offers two-for-one tuition bills

Old Harbour High School, known as the “School of Twins,” only requires parents to cover the cost of one child’s tuition if they have twins or two children in a triplet set.

A Jamaican school with 30 sets of twins and one set of triplets has made it easier for parents to ensure their children receive the proper education.

According to the Associates Times, Old Harbour High School, known as the “School of Twins,” only requires parents to cover the cost of one child’s tuition if they have twins or two children in a triplet set.

“Let us say, for example, school fees, we ask them just to pay for one of them,” said Principal Linton Weir. “Examination fee, we try to meet them, and they pay for one.”

Old Harbour High School of Jamaica has 30 sets of twins and one set of triplets. (Photo Credit: Adobe Stock Image)

The “unique situation” at Old Harbour came into the limelight after Weir shared he had never experienced such a situation in his 28 years of administration.

Weir said the school had altered policies to account for having 30 sets of twins.

The principal also discussed the difficulties instructors encounter in identifying the look-alikes. For example, he said, a teacher recently became confused when she realized she had a twin in her class, but the other boy had shown up while his twin was going somewhere else, so it took her some time to figure out which twin it was.

“Normally, you would find one challenge and one who is very academically good,” noted Weir, the Associates Times reported. “But that set, it was both of them. But we served them and we had to have a serious partnership with the parents to the point where the parents had to come in on a weekly basis to sit in the classroom with those boys.”

