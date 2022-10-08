Jamal Bullock sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison

CANTON − A Canton man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 26-year-old Tiara Burch pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Jamal L.T. Bullock, 31, was one of two Canton residents accused of breaking into Burch's home and killing her in January. Police found Burch dead during a welfare check at her home in the 500 block of 11th Street NW.

Aja M. Lindsey, 39, also of Canton, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges for Burch's death. Lindsey was sentenced by Judge Natalie Haupt to 20 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Both were accused of breaking into Burch's home to commit theft and assault, according to past reports. They also were accused of taking items from Burch's home and moving her vehicle.

Bullock originally was indicted by a grand jury in March and pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. The aggravated murder charge was changed to involuntary manslaughter and Bullock changed his plea Wednesday, according to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office.

Haupt sentenced him to 20 to 25 years in prison on the same day.

Bullock's attorney did not respond to a message Friday seeking comment.

