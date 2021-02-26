Jamal Khashoggi: Biden will take no action against MBS after intelligence report finds Saudi leader responsible for murder of journalist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Hall
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Un tribunal saudita conmut&#xf3; cinco condenas a muerte por el asesinato en 2018 del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, y en cambio encarcel&#xf3; a ocho acusados a entre siete y 20 a&#xf1;os, informaron medios estatales. (AFP/Getty)
Un tribunal saudita conmutó cinco condenas a muerte por el asesinato en 2018 del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, y en cambio encarceló a ocho acusados a entre siete y 20 años, informaron medios estatales. (AFP/Getty)

The Biden administration will take no direct action against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman following the release of a US intelligence assessment that concluded he approved the operation to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The long awaited report was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday, more than two years after dissident Khashoggi was murdered by a hit squad at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report noted.

The assessment was based on “the Crown Prince’s control of decision making in the Kingdom since 2017, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.”

In response to the killing, the State Department announced sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals who have engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including some who were believed to have been involved in Khashoggi’s murder.

The report was compiled soon after the brutal killing of Khashoggi in October 2018 , but had not been released by the Trump administration due to fears it would impact hundreds of millions of dollars in arms sales to the Kingdom.

Donald Trump cited the economic benefits of the US relationship with Saudi Arabia as a reason for not acting on the killing of Khashoggi, who worked as a columnist for the Washington Post.

“I only say they spend $400 to $450 billion over a period of time, all money, all jobs, buying equipment,” Mr Trump said in 2019 when asked for his response to a United Nations report into the killing. “I’m not like a fool that says, ‘We don’t want to do business with them.’ And by the way, if they don’t do business with us, you know what they do? They’ll do business with the Russians or with the Chinese.”

The decision to declassify the intelligence report is an early indication that Joe Biden’s administration is likely to take a tougher approach with the long-time US ally. Mr Biden announced earlier this month that the US would halt its support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.

The release of the report was followed by an announcement by the US State Department of new measures which it claimed would “reinforce the world’s condemnation of that crime, and to push back against governments that reach beyond their borders to threaten and attack journalists and perceived dissidents for exercising their fundamental freedoms.”

Secretary of state Antony Blinken said the so-called “Khashoggi Ban” would impose visa restrictions on individuals “who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, are believed to have been directly engaged in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work, or who engage in such activities with respect to the families or other close associates of such persons.”

“As a matter of safety for all within our borders, perpetrators targeting perceived dissidents on behalf of any foreign government should not be permitted to reach American soil,” Mr Blinken added in a statement.

The State Department is also said to be considering a halt to the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia.

But the Biden administration’s long awaited response to the murder was conspicuous for the absence of any specific sanctions targeting bin Salman, whom the ODNI report found to have ordered the operation. During his presidential campaign, Mr Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for the murder.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the administration has been clear that it will “recalibrate our relationship” with Saudi Arabia.

The ODNI, a cabinet-level agency that coordinates between US intelligence arms, said the killing could not have been carried out without his approval.

“Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince’s authorization,” it said.

Mr Khashoggi was working as a columnist for the Washington Post when he was killed by a hit squad made which included members of bin Salman’s security team. he 59-year-old had gone to the Saudi embassy in Istanbul to collect documents needed to obtain a license to marry his fiancé Hatice Cengiz.

Ms Cengiz waited outside while Mr Khashoggi entered the building to receive the documents. Inside, he was set upon by the hit squad, who strangled him and dismembered his body. His remains have never been found.

A Turkish bug planted at the consulate reportedly captured the sound of a forensic saw, operated by a Saudi colonel who was also a forensics expert, dismembering Khashoggi's body within an hour of his entering the building.

The prince said in 2019 he took "full responsibility" for the killing since it happened on his watch, but denied ordering it.

Saudi officials have said Khashoggi's killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials. Saudi Arabian courts last year announced they had sentenced eight Saudi nationals to prison in Khashoggi's killing. They were not identified.

— With agencies

Read More

Jamal Khashoggi murder: More than a year on, there’s still much to learn

The crown prince and Khashoggi murder: When the camel falls, the knives multiply

Review: Khashoggi doc 'The Dissident' is essential viewing

Recommended Stories

  • Chile's state copper company reports higher 2020 profit

    Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producing company, on Friday reported 2020 profits of more than $2 billion -- 55 percent higher than the previous year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden administration releases long-awaited Khashoggi report

    The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has released an unclassified report assessing that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) approved the operation to "capture or kill" Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Driving the news: The White House also announced sanctions on entities implicated in the murder, though not on MBS directly. Officials also announced a new "Khashoggi ban" under which individuals accused of harassing journalists or dissidents outside their borders can be barred from entering the U.S. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The grisly October 2018 murder of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked worldwide outrage and calls for the U.S. to fundamentally reevaluate its relationship with the Gulf kingdom.Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines pledged in her Senate confirmation hearing to comply with a law passed by Congress in 2019 that required ODNI to release the names of the Saudi officials believed to be responsible or complicit in Khashoggi's killing within 30 days.The long-awaited report was blocked from public view for over a year by the Trump administration, which shared close ties with the royal family and cast Saudi Arabia as central to its Middle East strategy.What it says: “We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the 4-page summary of the intelligence community's findings reads."We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decision-making in the Kingdom since 2017, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.""Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince's authorization."Details: Upon the release of the report, the Treasury Department sanctioned Ahmad Asiri, the former Saudi intelligence chief and close MBS confidant, for his "direct role in the Istanbul operation."The unit close to MBS that carried out the operation, the Rapid Intervention Force, was also targeted for sanctions.Senior administration officials also announced that the State Department will begin documenting "programs by Saudi Arabia and other countries that monitor, harass and or target dissidents or journalists" through its annual human rights report.Individuals accused of carrying out such initiatives will be subject to the "Khashoggi ban," along with their families. 70 individuals have already been listed in a first tranche that focuses on Saudi Arabia.The big picture: In five weeks, Biden has ended support for the Saudi war effort in Yemen, frozen a large arms deal and snubbed MBS by declining to speak with him directly. The moves come after Biden referred to the kingdom as a "pariah" on the campaign trail.“We’ve been speaking quite frankly with Saudi leaders about the need for a different kind of relationship, based not only on our shared interests — and we do have many shared interests — but also one conducted with accountability and transparency and also taking into account the values of the United States of America," a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.'The aim is recalibration, not a rupture," the official said, adding that Saudi Arabia had “lost both political parties and the support of the American people."Background: Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist and royal insider who became an outspoken critic of MBS in 2017 after the newly appointed crown prince began cracking down on dissent, even as he led a campaign of social and economic reforms.Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in Virginia, where he wrote columns for the Washington Post that were frequently critical of the regime.On Oct. 2, 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to retrieve marriage documents and never came out.The ensuing investigation into his disappearance drew global media attention and demands for answers from the Saudi government, which intensified amid reports that Khashoggi had been killed and dismembered with a bone saw by a team of operatives waiting inside the consulate.Former President Trump, whose son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner had a close personal relationship with MBS, ultimately chose to publicly stand by the Saudis in November 2018, even after the CIA reportedly concluded that the crown prince had ordered the assassination.In a lengthy statement, Trump called Khashoggi a suspected member of the Muslim Brotherhood, speculated that "we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder," and pointed to billions of dollars in weapons sales and investment that Saudi Arabia had agreed to.MBS has denied ordering the murder or having any knowledge of the operation, but acknowledged in 2019 for the first time that he bears "responsibility" because "it happened under my watch."The state of play: Biden spoke to Saudi King Salman for the first time as president on Thursday, one day after he told reporters that he had read the Khashoggi report. A White House readout of the call stressed the importance of the relationship and did not mention Khashoggi or MBS.A senior administration official said the initial pressure on Saudi Arabia appeared to be showing results, including in the release of prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul.Update: Saudi Arabia "completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report," according to a statement from the foreign ministry."The Kingdom rejects any measure that infringes upon its leadership, sovereignty, and the independence of its judicial system," the statement added.Read the full report. This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Schiff: "Definitive" Khashoggi report sends clear message to Saudis

    The report released Friday on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was short on evidence or new information, but Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tells Axios that the “definitive” statement assigning responsibility to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) speaks volumes.What he’s saying: Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, says that while some intelligence couldn’t be published because of the need to protect sources and methods, “we rarely see something published that is this definitive and I think that's an important accomplishment for the administration.”Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I think it's a very accurate summary of what we know, and I was pleased that it was as forthcoming as it was. It really held nothing back in terms of attributing the capture/kill operation to the crown prince,” he said.From the report: “We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”Asked about the “capture or kill” language, Schiff told Axios: "I think you should read it as meaning that the team the crown prince dispatched had his approval to either capture him, if that was either possible or desirable, or to kill him. And either outcome would have been satisfactory to the crown prince."The other side: The Saudi foreign ministry has vehemently rejected the report, and some pro-Saudi voices have seized on the fact that it doesn’t contain a “smoking gun.”"I don't know that I would use the standard of smoking guns,” Schiff said. “The intelligence community does not usually speak in such definitive terms without high confidence in its judgements.”What’s next: “I think the focus now is what are the repercussions that should follow. I've urged the administration to make sure that those repercussions apply to anyone involved and that includes the man who gave the orders," Schiff said. Between the lines: The Biden administration announced sanctions Friday in response to Khashoggi’s murder, but declined to directly target MBS.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Yes, you still breathe in oxygen while wearing a COVID face mask, study shows

    “Our hope is these findings will reassure people that their body is able to adequately get oxygen in and carbon dioxide out while wearing a face covering.”

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • The GOP hasn’t represented a majority of voters in the Senate in 25 years

    Five Supreme Court Justices and many more on lower courts have been confirmed by Senates controlled by GOP representing smaller portion of populace than Democrats

  • TV host criticises Trump Jr and Lauren Boebert, accusing them of acting like IRA and Osama Bin Laden

    ‘It communicates that they’re open to at least the possibility of violent overthrow of the government,’ claims Chris Hayes

  • Costco has broken through the $15 minimum wage barrier

    Costco will now pay a minimum $16 an hour, topping starting pay at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

  • ‘Concerning shift in trajectory’: CDC sounds alarm over Covid variants after plunge in cases stalls

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sounded the alarm about new variants that have spread rapidly through the United States, as the agency finds the decline in Covid-19 cases has stalled in recent days. In the last two months, the cases and hospitalisations in the United States have declined as more and more Americans receive the vaccine. “The latest data suggest that these declines [in cases] may be stalling,” CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said during a White House coronavirus press briefing on Friday, adding there was a “very concerning shift in the recent trajectory.”

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • Florida mom discovers infant son missing after daycare gives him to stranger

    A Florida daycare is under fire after giving a 7-month-old baby away to a stranger. When Trinity McCoggle arrived at the Orient Road Child Development Center on January 25 to pick up her 7-month-old son, Adonis, she was left distraught when told her baby had been accidentally given to someone assumed to be the child’s parent, ABC2 News reports. Describing what happened, McCoggle said the daycare worker “went to the back to get him, and when she came back, she said, He’s not here.”

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.

  • 9-year-old girl cries to virtual class that she's 'starving,' local food bank steps in

    After the third-grader's classroom incident, a social worker connected the family to a local food bank.

  • Over a dozen GOP House members cited 'the ongoing health emergency' to skip in-person voting while they spoke at CPAC

    Many GOP members, including some who voted by proxy during CPAC, have vocally criticized the system and even sued over it in court.

  • New exotic invasive snake captured in Everglades National Park. It’s likely a released pet

    Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.

  • Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

    Donald Trump's niece accused him on Friday of trying to dodge accountability for defrauding her out of a multimillion dollar inheritance by claiming she took too long to sue. Lawyers for Mary Trump made the accusation in a New York state court in Manhattan, where the 55-year-old psychologist is suing the former president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert's estate. A lawyer for Donald Trump and Robert's estate could not immediately be reached outside business hours.

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.