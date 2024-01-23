Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested for alleged illegal drug possession

Jamarcus Glover, the target of a narcotics investigation that led police to Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she was killed in March 2020, was arrested at a south Louisville home Monday in connection with drug possession charges.

According to court records, Glover, 33, was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He was scheduled to be in court Tuesday, but did not appear, records show. Another arraignment hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

An arrest warrant for Glover was filed in October after he failed to appear in court for separate charges. He had been accused of using minors to transport and sell drugs, the Courier Journal previously reported.

On the night of the raid at Taylor's apartment, police did not find any drugs. Glover previously told the Courier Journal that Taylor, who was his ex-girlfriend, was not involved in any illegal drug trafficking activities.

