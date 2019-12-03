Jamba Juice to Supreme Court: Electoral College voter and his conscience

Micheal Baca was working at Jamba Juice and driving for Uber and Lyft, just trying to get by. He didn't plan on becoming a central figure in a test of one of America’s foundational political institutions.

But then he was chosen as a member of the Electoral College, the creaky mechanism, established by the Constitution, that actually names the nation’s chief executive.

As an official elector for Colorado in the 2016 presidential election, Mr. Baca tried to cast his ballot for someone other than Hillary Clinton, who won the state’s popular vote. Election officials replaced him, citing state law.

So he became party to a federal lawsuit meant to establish the bounds of electors’ freedom. An appeals court ruled in his favor last August. The issue could soon land in the Supreme Court, as 22 states have joined Colorado in urging high court justices to review the 10th Circuit appeals court decision.

The issue arises at a time when the Electoral College is already under scrutiny. In two of the past five elections, the candidate who lost the national popular vote has won the presidency, due to unequal distribution of electors among the states.

With a likely contentious 2020 election looming, states now want clarity on the so-called “faithless elector” question. Can individual electors vote for whomever they think best, or must they vote for the candidate state voters choose? The answer could affect the stability of the U.S. system in a close election – and perhaps the perceived legitimacy of the Electoral College itself.

“The basic situation is that the Supreme Court has never ruled about whether states can restrain the freedom of electors,” says Alexander Keyssar, the author of the forthcoming book, “Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?” and a Harvard University history professor.

Origins and first crisis

From the beginning, the Electoral College was not a meticulously crafted plan. At the Constitutional Convention the Founders of the U.S. appointed a special committee to deal with a thorny problem: how to select a president.

“It was called the Committee on Unfinished Parts,” says Professor Keyssar. “The committee came up with the design of the Electoral College kind of at the last minute, just before they were adjourning.”

The design was, in essence, a midpoint between direct election of the nation’s chief executive by eligible voters, and selection by Congress. Voters would pick elite citizens, known as electors, who in turn would actually choose the person they thought best for the job.

It was the system that best preserved the compromises that had already been made about representation and power in Congress, says Professor Keyssar.

And while the Founders came to a solution in the summer of 1787, after the retirement of President George Washington, the creation of parties caused dissension in the original Electoral College system.

“Not long after it was created,” says Professor Keyssar, “the system malfunctioned.”

Under the original system, the top two electoral vote recipients were elected president and vice president. This created problems. In 1796, members of different parties became president and vice president. In the next election, in 1800, members of the same party received the same number of electoral votes.

“The 12th Amendment emerged out of that crisis,” says Professor Keyssar, of the election of 1800. Passed by Congress in 1803, the amendment modified the original system by separating the elections of president and vice president, and created the Electoral College system in place today – a system increasingly under pressure.

Colorado electors and the 2016 presidential election

Today Mr. Baca teaches U.S. government. Last year, he taught U.S. history.

But in 2016, when he was selected as a Democratic elector from Colorado after participating in the state’s county conventions, that was still in his future. At the time he was not a member of the state's political elite.

Mr. Baca did not even meet the age requirement of 25 to serve in the House of Representatives when he was selected by the state’s Democratic Party to serve as an elector. He’d filled out paperwork applying for the position after representing his House district in Colorado’s 2016 Democratic caucuses.