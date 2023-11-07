James Beard Award winner will serve tacos, quesadillas inside new KC Current stadium

Kansas City’s Yoli Tortilleria, winner of a 2023 James Beard Award, will serve tacos inside the KC Current soccer team’s new CPKC Stadium.

Several local restaurant vendors will feed fans inside the team’s Berkley Riverfront home — including Joe’s KC and Billie’s Grocery — when it opens in March.

KC Current posted on social media that it would announce a new food vendor weekly until Dec. 19.

Teal Tuesday Taco Tuesday



Adding Yoli Tortilleria, a KC original with a Mexican heritage, to our all-local lineup at @cpkcstadium pic.twitter.com/yUVfSMWXlB — KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 7, 2023

Yoli, which has a tortilla shop at 1668 Jefferson St. #100 and sells its products in several stores, won the food industry’s most prestigious award in the Outstanding Bakery category.

On its menu: barbacoa de res and vegan mushroom tinga tacos, as well as totopos with salsa, nachos and quesadillas.