James Beard Awards 2024: Are these the best chefs, restaurants in the country?

South Florida restaurants and chefs racked up just six semifinalist nods from this year’s James Beard Foundation Awards, all from Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. Broward County, meanwhile, was shut out.

The prestigious foundation salutes the best chefs, bakers, wine programs and tastemakers in the country — and this year’s longlist, announced on Jan. 24, represents the lowest recognition of South Florida dining in years. The region scored 14 nods in 2023 and nine in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues, scuttled the awards in 2020 and 2021.

For the fifth time, Clay Conley — arguably Palm Beach County’s most decorated chef — notched a semifinalist win for Best Chef of the Southeastern U.S. category. Conley is nominated again for Buccan, his upscale, American small-plates café in Palm Beach.

To no one’s surprise, Miami-Dade chefs and eateries picked up the five remaining nominations. They include another repeat semifinalist, Wynwood’s Zak the Baker, and a Best Chef: South nod for Valerie Chang for Maty’s in Miami.

Note that Best Chef: South is a regional award, and the rest are national James Beard semifinalists.

The 2024 finalists will be announced on April 3, and winners will be feted at a ceremony in Chicago on June 10.

Outstanding Bakery

Zak the Baker in Wynwood has been nominated again. Zak Stern, the man who sparked an artisanal bread revolution in Miami, also received nods in 2023 and 2022. Short of schlepping to Miami, you can find Stern’s fresh loaves in the bakery section of your local Whole Foods Market.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

In a repeat of the 2023 semifinalist nod, Venezuelan father-and-son bakers Manuel and Jesús Brazón earned another nomination for their Caracas Bakery in Doral. Both studied under Zak Stern.

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

After picking up a Best Chef: South nod in 2022, chef Michael Pirolo’s Italian stronghold Macchialina on Alton Road in Miami Beach now earns this salute for its wine and beverage program.

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Along with Conley, other nominees on the list include Valerie Chang again for Maty’s in Miami, the chef’s homage to her Peruvian roots. Meanwhile, chef Tristen Epps has picked up a nod for Ocean Social, his coastal dining restaurant at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.

For the full list of semifinalist winners, go to JamesBeard.org.