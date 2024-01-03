James Bond films given trigger warning

James Bond films may “cause offence” to modern viewers, the British Film Institute has warned.

Instalments of the spy franchise have been given a blanket trigger warning by BFI, the body tasked with promoting and preserving the best of British cinema.

Viewers attending a season of classic films have been warned that Bond’s adventures “will cause offence today”. The disclaimer further warns that the films featured in the retrospective, You Only Live Twice and Goldfinger, contain examples of language and themes that were “prevalent” in the 1960s.

The warning for a raft of 1960s films also claims that, as well as being offensive now, these productions were offensive then.

The note cautioning would-be visitors to the BFI’s cinema on London’s Southbank states: “Please note that many of these films contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time, but will cause offence today (as they did then).

“The titles are included here for historical, cultural or aesthetic reasons and these views are in no way endorsed by the BFI or its partners.”

Sean Connery in You Only Live Twice

The warning applies to a selection of films in a seasonal retrospective of the work of composer John Barry, who provided the score for Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice.

An additional online warning for the 1968 release You Only Live Twice states that the film “contains outdated racial stereotypes”.

The character of Oddjob, who suffers from a cleft palate, has been highlighted by some campaigners as an example of villains being given physical disfigurements or disabilities.

In the book, the Korean character’s race is also frequently commented upon, and it is made clear that Bond views Koreans as “lower than apes”.

Also present on BFI listings covered by the blanket trigger warning are the Sir Michael Caine films Deadfall, 1968, and 1965‘s The Ipcress File.

The 1960 Peter Sellers crime film Never Let Go is also included, and has a specific warning alerting viewers to “racist attitudes and language, along with Midnight Cowboy.

An additional warning for the 1969 film starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman states that it includes “homophobic language and sexual violence”.

Also in the retrospective of Barry’s musical work are Boom, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, early Dame Judi Dench film Four in the Morning, The Whispers, and Petulia, which comes with an individual warning for “scenes of domestic violence”.

The BFI, a charity which uses National Lottery funding to properly archive and promote examples of British cinema, has been contacted for comment on its use of trigger warnings.

Harold Sakata as a Korean Bodyguard - Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone

The application of the warning to instalments in the Bond franchise comes after the Telegraph revealed that the original novels by Ian Fleming had been reworked to remove offensive passages, following an assessment by sensitivity readers.

All of the author’s thrillers featuring 007 were reissued in April to mark 70 years since the first publication of Casino Royale, the first book in the series.

Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, the company that owns the literary rights to the author’s work, commissioned a review by sensitivity readers of the classic texts under its control, and included a disclaimer in the reprinted volumes.

It said: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.

“A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

The Telegraph later revealed that the mysteries of Agatha Christie and the comic works of PG Wodehouse had been similarly edited to remove racial terminology from the texts.