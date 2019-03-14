James Bond Is Getting an Electric Aston Martin

From Popular Mechanics

James Bond is not an activist. There's the boozing, the womanizing, the license to kill. More than a few submarines downed in the ocean. That mess on the Russian border couldn't have been good for anybody. But Daniel Craig is not a typical James Bond. And Cary Joji Fukunaga is not a typical director. With that pair teamed up for the next entry in the franchise, we're about to see another side of the British super-spy: Environmentalist.

In the still-yet-to-be-named Bond 25, 007 is taking the wheel of a £250,000 all-electric Aston Martin Rapide E, per a report from the Sun. The choice was spearheaded by Fukunaga, a "total tree-hugger," who really wanted to see Bond upping his green credentials.



"Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled ‘too PC’ but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle," an insider told the Sun.

Despite the change in propulsion, the Rapide E is coming with all the bells and whistles attached. Besides the luxury price tag, the vehicle is projected to go 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph, according to Aston Martin. And as the Sun adds, "all the high-tech gadgets" will be in place.

Q, you've got work to do.

If putting the world's coolest spy behind the wheel of an electric car inspires others to go out and do the same, we all win. Besides, the threat of climate change is a far realer danger to humanity than Goldeneye satellites or beam cannons that harness the power of the sun. Saving the world is just what James Bond does.

