James S. Bostwick Earns Lawdragon 500 Distinction for 2020

James S. Bostwick, Partner at the San Francisco-based law firm of Bostwick & Peterson, has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Lawdragon Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in America!

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Trial Attorney James Bostwick¸ a Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist with a career of record results, has yet again been selected by Lawdragon magazine to its annual list of the top 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in America.

Regarded as a trusted resource for those in need of proven representation, Lawdragon guides are published annually following in-depth evaluations, peer review, and editorial staff research. To be included in the list, plaintiffs' lawyers must be nominated by their peers, demonstrate the highest standards of professional success, and be regarded objectively among the top in their fields.

Bostwick's latest selection, one of many, solidifies his reputation as one of the country's most celebrated civil litigators.

About James Bostwick

James S. Bostwick has devoted over 40 years to fighting for the injured and the wronged – often in complex, high-stakes claims over preventable birth injuries, medical malpractice, and serious injuries caused by negligence. His firm, Bostwick & Peterson, serves clients across California, Hawaii, and other U.S. states.

In 1979, Bostwick secured the then-largest medical malpractice verdict in the nation's history, and has since gone on to set and break multiple records, including:

The largest legal malpractice verdict in California at the time (1984);

at the time (1984); The then- largest birth injury recovery against the federal government (1985);

The largest verdict for a truck accident /mild traumatic brain injury (2000);

Hawaii's then-largest civil settlement (2000);

then-largest civil settlement (2000); California's largest birth injury (2010) and medical malpractice settlements (2018,2019) at the time.

In recognition of his success, Bostwick has been recognized by numerous professional organizations, including The Best Lawyers in America, Northern California Super Lawyers, and Consumer Attorneys of California, which awarded him its Presidential Award of Merit. Bostwick is also a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invite-only group of the nation's top 100 Plaintiff's lawyers, and has been President of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, comprised of the nation's top 500 trial lawyers.

Outside of the courtroom, Bostwick is a highly sought-after legal commentator and a celebrated author. His debut novel, Acts of Omission, was recently nominated for the 2020 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction, and the First Edition of the Hardbound has been sold out.

More information about James S. Bostwick can be found at www.bostwickfirm.com.

