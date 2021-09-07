James Brissenden Joins LifeGuides® As Director, Positive Growth

·3 min read

TEMPE, Ariz. September 7, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz. September 7, 2021 /3BL Media/ - LifeGuides® is delighted to announce James Brissenden has joined our team as Director, Positive Growth.

James comes to LifeGuides® after having led the marketing & brand strategy, as well as B2B and B2C strategies, at one of the larger independent insurance agencies. His experiences have created deep HR practitioner relationships, and elevated his personal thought leadership in the Human Resources space. His background includes managing the state-wide HR events through the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), as well as six years as Communications Director for the Maine SHRM State Council.

James regularly takes the stage at SHRM events - speaking on topics to include: Multiple Generations in the Workplace; Unlocking the Entrepreneurial Potential of Younger Employees; The Cultural Impact of Strategic Philanthropy; and, Elevating Cultures of Caring.

His time in the HR industry honed his life passion, which is to positively impact humanity at scale, using the power of enterprise to drive positive change though the HR function.

James shared: “Given my work alongside some of the country's leading HR executives, as I invested my career into engaging with strategic HR issues, it is clear that LifeGuides® fills a crucial gap in employee wellbeing. There is a profound opportunity for operational leaders to elevate the vitality, health and wisdom of the ‘whole person,’ via LifeGuides® peer-to-peer relationship model, combined with the diversity and time-tested experiences of the LifeGuides® Community. LifeGuides® represents an opportunity for Conscious Leaders to do extraordinary good, as leaders create a lasting legacy via nurturing both the personal and professional lives of employee families.”

LifeGuides® offers a community of trained and Certified Guides, who cumulatively can share life experience wisdom and empathy across 400+ topics of Personal Growth, Lifelong Learning, or Life Challenges. The Guides “Voice” lives within the intersection of mentoring, coaching, therapy, executive education, positive psychology and talking to a good friend. As one of our Members stated: “More casual than therapy, More qualified than a friend.” The Guides bring real world experience and authentic empathy, as they support Members along the full journey of realizing their potential. LifeGuides® is offered to employees, and all adult family members, by leading organizations, as either an HR benefit, an L&D service covering much more than solely work topics, or an event-driven response to developments like COVID or DE&I objectives.

Mark Donohue, the Founder & Executive Chairman, stated: “James is a deeply empathic person, with superb emotional intelligence, which is crucial to his joining our team. He also brings a wealth of HR savvy. We are fortunate to have his dedication to our vision and mission, given our aligned purposes. He will undoubtedly play a key role in achieving our mission -- which is to positively impact 1 billion people within 15 years.” Mark continued: “Now that James has been part of our team for a month, it is crystal clear why he deserves my trust, and why I offered him the singular role of working exclusively by my side. James will help elevate all aspects of my vision and strategy, as he radically expands my bandwidth.”

James holds a Psychology Degree from Bates College, as well as an MBA from the University of Maine. He is constantly giving back, such as his recent service on the board of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, as the Treasurer and member of the Executive Committee. He is based in San Francisco, California, where LifeGuides® has a technology team and growing sales presence.

To learn more about LifeGuides®, please visit, lifeguides.com.

To reach us: hello@lifeguides.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LifeGuides on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/james-brissenden-joins-lifeguides-r-as-director-positive-growth-464816503

