James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude
In a new interview with GQ, "Titanic" director James Cameron discusses how Leonardo DiCaprio almost missed out on playing Jack in the 1997 movie. Find out why.
Long live 'kini season.
Heidi Klum donned a see-through lace outfit over top a black bodysuit, showing how all-over strong she was in new photos. Heidi leads a very active lifestyle.
Ryan Seacrest may be out today, but Kelly Ripa was joined by someone who certainly doesn’t need an introduction to longtime watchers of Live with Kelly and Ryan. In a new video posted on the Live IG Story, Ripa (dressed all in black) eagerly waits off-stage and her surprise co-host stands beside her, completely hidden from view. When the pre-show applause starts to get louder, the morning talk show host walks out and she’s holding the arm of the one and only show announcer, Deja Vu! Live with Ke
Athleisure (Kim's Version).
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast
"A lot of people just can't take accountability. He threw it all away being arrogant and cocky, so now he wants to throw everybody else's business dealings under the bus?"
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor declares himself "the master of the shirtless" in a preview of next Monday's episode
Singer Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in a dress that had fans in a frenzy before hitting the stage for a special performance.
Here, see all the best photos of the royal family in their glamorous outfits at Buckingham Palace this evening for the first state banquet of King Charles's reign. The first-ever State Banquet hosted by King Charles took place this evening at Buckingham Palace. The royal family welcomed South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Kim Kardashian and made the final show on the Special tour super special for her daughter.
The Princess of Wales also wore a dress from one of her favorite, go-to designers.
Paulina Gretzky is dressed to the nines.
Michael B Jordan has revealed the lengths he went to in order to keep his cameo in Black Panther 2 a surprise, even keeping the news a secret from his family.
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to wreak havoc. FTX was the crown jewel of 30-year-old former trader Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. The platform where you could buy and sell digital currencies was based in the Bahamas and had a subsidiary in the United States, FTX US, for people living in the United States.
Brown was scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Three months after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their surprise 9-month romance, Davidson has a new surprise love interest, Emily Ratajkowski. It didn't take long for a source to talk about how Kardashian is taking the news.
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah
Basil Charles first hitched a lift to Mustique in 1970 on the back of a mail boat. He was 24. No one was expecting him.
Florence Pugh turned heads in a see-through metallic white dress at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards. See photos here!