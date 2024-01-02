James Campo honed a key trait during nearly a decade as a Sewall's Point town commissioner

Sewall's Point is an idyllic place ― at least most of the time.

The Martin County town of 2,100 is home to several media figures, including history book author Sandra Thurlow, business publishing magnate Knight Kiplinger, conservative radio commentator Dan Bongino and "Yellowstone" TV series actor Cole Hauser.

Situated on a peninsula between the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon, water quality is of paramount importance to most residents. However, for whatever reason, some of them have been violently opposed to the idea of converting from septic tanks to sewer systems to protect their water.

James Campo knows that all too well. As a town commissioner for nearly a decade, he spent a good portion of his political career working on septic-to-sewer conversion projects. At times, the opposition to what he was doing was so intense he feared for his safety.

"I had to get walked out to my car (with a security escort) because so many people were against it," Campo said. "They felt it was a government takeover of the plumbing system."

A sewage grinder as a political prop

Commissioner James Campo greets his friend Rosalynd Neilen before being recognized for his service to the Sewall's Point community during his last town hall meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 1 S. Sewalls Point Rd. "It's an honor to serve this community for nine plus years," said Campo. "And, truly it's the people and the influence that are derived from Sewall's Point that make this an exceptional village that mean the most to me." Mayor John Tompeck presented Campo with the proclamation of "Commissioner James W. Campo Day" to be Dec. 30th.

At one memorable meeting, septic-to-sewer opponents parked a flatbed truck with a sewage grinder, the tool used to convert human waste into a nearly liquid state, outside Town Hall to make a point.

"They were calling me a puppet of Big Sewer," Campo said. "I don't even know what that means."

Campo didn't let the initial opposition discourage him. With the support of his colleagues and county and state leaders, the town was able to secure funding to provide sewer hook-ups to the northern part of the community. Work has begun on a project to provide connections for the southern part of the peninsula as well.

Self-styled 'Mr. Republican' could see big picture

Although he's a proud conservative ― "I named my daughter Reagan," he notes ― Campo saw a pressing need to protect the environment, just as Republican Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Richard Nixon did when circumstances demanded their attention.

Campo had a "double epiphany" about the need to protect local waterways in 2016, when blue-green algae was fouling the shores outside the financial services firm where he works at the same time one of his five children was studying environmental hazards in biology class.

At the time, he was serving as the town's mayor, putting him in the unenviable position to lead the charge on septic-to-sewer conversion. The response was "immediate" opposition from some quarters. He had to fend off two challengers in his next re-election bid.

"It was a circus," he said of the furor that resulted. Some opponents claimed the sewer installation work would require trees to be uprooted and streets to be torn apart.

Bringing a lost art to political arena

Gradually, though, the plans gained political acceptance. And that speaks to what I believe is Campo's greatest strength.

He seems to have mastered the art of disagreeing without being disagreeable.

This sounds simple, but it's no little thing. Campo is soft spoken and thoughtful, which are undervalued traits in today's society.

"I think I'm a reasonable conservative who can have a conversation without raising my voice and listen to people who are raising their voices," he said.

The septic-to-sewer debate taught him the value of being patient and treating others in the close-knit community like family members.

"People want to be heard," Campo said. "They want to be validated. Just listen to them. You don't have to agree with them."

There were other tough issues during Campo's tenure on the commission, such as a discussion about four years ago about setting weight and size limits on pickup trucks parked in driveways.

Campo applied the same approach to dealing with those topics, even when town residents regularly wanted to bend his ear at the local Fresh Market's butcher stand.

"I've felt like I should become a vegetarian," he joked.

An outpouring of respect from colleagues

The respect Campo earned from those who worked with him was on display Dec. 12 at his final town meeting before easing into semi-retirement from political life.

The small meeting room was packed with government officials from Martin and St. Lucie counties, who applauded as town commissioners approved a proclamation declaring Dec. 30 to be "Commissioner James W. Campo Day."

"James is someone who can see the bigger picture," Port St. Lucie City Councilman Anthony Bonna, who attended the ceremony, wrote in an email to me after the meeting. "He knows that while he may disagree with someone on one issue, he may need to work with them on another issue in the future."

Bonna attributed Campo's skills at working with others to his Christian faith.

"James fully understood his responsibility to treat others with grace and respect extended even to those who were uncharitable to him," Bonna wrote.

Indiantown Village Manager Taryn Kryzda, another ceremony attendee, mentioned Campo's sense of humor, which was on full display during his farewell speech, as a tool he used when working with others.

"He would find something relating to himself that he would poke fun at, which can defuse situations without the other person realizing it, or not showing emotion when someone is ranting at you and saying unkind things," Kryzda emailed me.

Campo isn't retiring from political life completely. He's still assistant treasurer for the Florida Republican Party, which gives me some hope for the future.

In a society where political discourse seems to get coarser by the day, we need more James Campos in the arena to settle everybody down and serve as voices of reason.

It's nice to know people like him are out there, especially at this time of year.

