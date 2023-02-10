James Carville Calls GOP Reaction to Biden’s SOTU ‘Real White Trash on Display’

Longtime Democratic political strategist James Carville said Republicans who heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday are “white trash.”

“I told people, I have a Ph.D. in white trashology, and you saw real white trash on display,” Carville said during an appearance on MSNBC. He added that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) “dresses like white trash” and “really needs a fashion consultant.”

“I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her white trashdom by her own clothes,” he said.

Carville added that Biden had a “great night,” but the “level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is just staggering.”

“Look, when it’s been a Republican president, I wasn’t an altar boy,” Carville said. “When this comes, I’m not anything close to it, but you’ve got to be smart and effective about the way you go about it. You go about it with a scalpel, not a meat cleaver, and she just doesn’t know how to do this. Neither do a lot of them. And there are effective ways to be an opposition party, critical for democracy, but we don’t have an opposition party here. We got a bunch of crazy, trashy white people that are just foaming at the mouth, and I think the Biden administration is happy with that.”

Some Republicans shouted at the president during several parts of his speech, including when he accused some in the party of wanting to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare. Greene yelled, “Liar,” and others yelled, “No!”

At another point, when Biden said, “Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year,” Republicans shouted, “Close the border,” and, “It’s your fault!”

While Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) released a plan last year calling for all federal legislation to sunset after five years, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “off the table” during negotiations over raising the debt ceiling.

Carville had drawn criticism in October when he suggested that Republicans were running “very low-quality candidates” in the midterms because “they have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries.”

Story continues

“They really do,” Carville said during an appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour. “I’m not really supposed to say that, but it’s obvious fact. And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people.”

More from National Review