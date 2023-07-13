James Carville Sums Up Fox News Viewers With 'Monster’ Analogy

Longtime Democratic political consultant James Carville on Wednesday offered a blunt assessment of Fox News’ audience, calling it “a giant monster that you have to feed every night.”

Carville’s analogy came during a discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the defamation lawsuit that two-time Donald Trump voter Ray Epps filed earlier in the day against the conservative network.

Epps alleges that former Fox host Tucker Carlson amplified the conspiracy theory that he was an undercover agent who tried to provoke violence from Trump fans during the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Fox News needed a “scapegoat to blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party” after the insurrection, the lawsuit claimed.

Carville agreed.

Fox’s audience “desperately needed another explanation” for the violence that wasn’t the truth that it was incited by Trump and his allies and committed by supporters of the former president, said Carville.

“If they were going to keep their audience, they had to supply it,” he continued, suggesting Epps was that other explanation.

“That audience, they just can’t let it go,” he added. “It’s a giant monster that you have to feed every night.”

Watch the full interview here:

