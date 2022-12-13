James City County assistant police chief graduates from FBI program

Monique Myers, assistant police chief with the James City County Police Department, graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico on Dec. 8.

Myers joined 236 other law enforcement officers from 48 states and Washington, D.C., in completing the 11-week program. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

The FBI National Academy is a program of the FBI Academy for active U.S. and international law enforcement that offers courses in advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. As a graduate of the program, Myers is among the top 1% of all senior law enforcement in the world, a news release said.

“I was honored to represent James City County Police Department during the National Academy,” Myers said in a news release. “The academics as well as physical training we received from our amazing instructors were exceptional. The lasting friendships I have made with my fellow classmates have been the most beneficial and rewarding aspects. This has been one of the most advantageous leadership trainings I have attended. I am excited to bring back the knowledge I have gained to James City.”

Myers has been with the county police department since October 2006 after joining as a patrol officer. During her career, she has received several awards and decorations, including the Supervisory Service Award. She is also Virginia Certified Crime Prevention Specialist and an Advanced Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) Instructor.

Myers has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University. She is a graduate of the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond.